From the Bunker: Golfers in good hands at Cider Ridge

Avery-Anna Eastis and Marley Scoggins

Avery-Anna Eastis, left, and Marley Scoggins, right.

 Courtesy photo

One of the great things about visiting golf courses in Calhoun County is getting to meet all the great people that work at the courses.

There are all the volunteers that come in and help with the course and events that happen there. There are the paid workers that work at each course and make the golfing experience a pleasurable one.

Isabel Rogers

Alex Harmon, Chet Hallman and Isabel Rogers pose for a photo with the first-place trophy in Gadsden.