From the Bunker: Golfers in good hands at Cider Ridge

One of the great things about visiting golf courses in Calhoun County is getting to meet all the great people that work at the courses.
There are all the volunteers that come in and help with the course and events that happen there. There are the paid workers that work at each course and make the golfing experience a pleasurable one.
There are two great workers at Cider Ridge who greet you with smiling faces and take care of all the golfing needs of the golfers. It was a pleasurable experience watching 19-year-old Marley Scoggins and 23-year-old Avery-Anna Eastis greet the massive crowd of golfers that descended on Cider Ridge Country Club for the recent Oxford City Championship.
Scoggins, who will turn 20 in August, hails from Rome, Ga., and is a former Model High School cheerleader. She is attending Jacksonville State University and planning to graduate and start a career in early childhood education. Judging by the way she handles a group of golfers in the pro shop, she is going to do well in the classroom.
Eastis is from Moody and is pursuing a master’s degree at JSU in education. She has been at Cider Ridge for almost a year. She handles all her tasks very well as she goes from the computer at the pro shop to golf carts to selling golf shirts.
“I enjoy working with the people the most. They treat you really nice here and it is a great place to work,” Scoggins said. “I learned about the job here from my grandmother who lives a few houses up the road from the course and I am staying with her for the summer.”
Scoggins also handles the social media for Cider Ridge.
Meanwhile Eastis is very complimentary of the people she works for at Cider Ridge. As she has learned the business, she finds that she likes it when she has to go out and retrieve dead battery golf carts.
“Early on we got lost out on the course and had to call for help to figure out where we were at on the course,” said a grinning Eastis. “But we’ve got that figured out now.”
Both are a delight and just add to the experience when you golf at Cider Ridge.
Rogers wins at Twin Bridges
White Plains golfer Isabel Rogers won the recent AJGO Larry Oliver Etowah County Championship 15-19 year old division played July 13-14.
Rogers shot a pair of 77s in the 36-hole event. The rising star just continues to play a lot of golf and get better and better. One has to wonder who wins now when she plays with her proud dad, Matt Rogers? She is close to catching him if she hasn’t already done so.
Stats minus one round
I’m the one trying to keep up with all the statistics for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. This means that last week I had to peruse 300 golf cards and track down all 18 holes on each scorecard to figure out total scores, par-3 scores, par-4 scores, par-5 scores, birdies eagles, etc.
There was a kink as Cider Ridge accidentally tossed the first-round scorecards before I could get my hands on them. I had a few duplicate cards turned into me that gave me some information and had all the first-round total scores, but some of the stats will be a little short this week.
Golfers, please ask your tournament officials not to forget to turn the scorecards in to me at day’s end. This week the Tour will be at Briarmeade.
Points race after five events:
1. Gary Wigington, 1,020.00
2. Jeremy McGatha, 875.00
3. Brenna Clay, 872.50
4. Ty Cole, 825.00
5. Andrew Brooks, 812.50
6. Kevin Daugherty, 740.00
7. Dustin Travis, 707.50
8. Landon Straub, 647.50
9. Tanner Wells, 595.00
10. Chad Calvert, 595.00
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, Aug. 7.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $60 or $70 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.