From the Bunker: Golf is good for Calhoun County

The weather shut down golf locally as most courses covered their greens to protect them from record cold last week. It gave golfers time to be at home and be with their families during the holidays.

It gave me time to reflect on my nine years of covering the Calhoun County Tour. The Tour is one of the most successful around the state each year. Nobody has this kind of outlet for local golfers. They get together every couple of weeks during the summer and play all our area courses. There’s great competition, it’s well-run and just a lot of fun. The golfers honor the game for the most part and show great sportsmanship.