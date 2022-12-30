From the Bunker: Golf is good for Calhoun County

The weather shut down golf locally as most courses covered their greens to protect them from record cold last week. It gave golfers time to be at home and be with their families during the holidays.
It gave me time to reflect on my nine years of covering the Calhoun County Tour. The Tour is one of the most successful around the state each year. Nobody has this kind of outlet for local golfers. They get together every couple of weeks during the summer and play all our area courses. There’s great competition, it’s well-run and just a lot of fun. The golfers honor the game for the most part and show great sportsmanship.
The golfers and golf courses combine to raise a lot of money for charity. There is the Sunny King Charity Classic. Silver Lakes, The Anniston Country Club and Cider Ridge host this event in the fall. Pine Hill and Silver Lakes raise an enormous amount of toys for local kids each December. “The Buddy Moore” played at the Hill each September raises funds for families.
These courses help local high school golf teams by letting them use their courses for practice and this has helped produce several state champions for our kids. You do not see this type of activity in most counties around the state.
It all started for me nine years ago when Gary Wigington had to win Pine Hill and the County at Cane Creek to catch Ty Cole for player of the year honors, and he did. Since then, Cole has won player of the year honors five times. Wigington has won it once, Dalton Chandler once and Brennan Clay once.
There are so many unsung heroes at each course that volunteer their help to make their course an enjoyable place to play golf.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 10 a.m., with a sign-up time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Jan. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. You must be over 50 years old.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.