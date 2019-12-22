From the bunker: Golf gear, equipment make for a good Christmas gift

I hope each of you are getting ready for Christmas on Wednesday. Wednesday seems to be a good day for Christmas as you have the weekend before and then two weekdays to get everything purchased in time.
Golfing gear or equipment is always a good gift and most of the pro shops at our local courses have some great deals on everything from shirts to golf balls and all types of clubs. Drop by and take a look at what is out there for sale.
As the year comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the Calhoun County Golf Tour and its 2019 season. It was a year that saw Ty Cole win five times and win another Player of the Year. Cole has won 18 times now since his 2013 debut on the tour. His favorite place to win is at Silver Lakes, winning the Silver Lakes Invitational four times.
He passed Gary “Twig” Wigington during the year for the lead in all-time victories. Twig has 15 wins and has won at least one tournament in 10 straight years. Twig’s favorite place to win is at Pine Hill where he has won five times. He ended last year with some injury problems, so hopefully he has had time to heal up these last few months and will be ready to go when the new season kicks off.
The new schedule should be out soon. The tour has added a couple of events over the last two years in Gadsden and Etowah, now totaling nine events.
Local course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place until Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425.
There is a golf shop sale going on, with apparel on sale for 30 to 50 percent off with great prices on golf balls and other items. Stop by now to take advantage of these prices for your Christmas gifts.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
The Dec. 15 dogfight was won by Roger Smith with a score of plus-4 points. Second place went to Gary Thomas with plus-3 points. Steve Mullendore took third place with plus-2 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturday’s, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. with a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Danny Stephens took first place in the Dec. 19 dogfight with a score of plus-7 points. Tom Potterfield claimed second place with a score of plus-1 point and Bill Barker was third with a score of even.
John McKenzie was the winner of the Dec. 14 dogfight with a score of plus-1 point. Bill Curry was second at even and Rocco D’Gomez was third with a score of minus-1 point.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Jan. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019. The course will be closed on Christmas Day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card.
They are offering a Winter Membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and features discounted green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.