From the Bunker: Georgia duo wins tournament at Silver Lakes

The howling morning winds settled down in the afternoon Sunday and the Carrollton, Ga., team of Brandon Hammond and John Harman posted a round of 60 to pull away and win the Calhoun County two-man scramble-scamble tournament at Silver Lakes. The men from Carrollton posted a 58 on Saturday and ended with a tournament-record score of 118 for the two-day event and a five-stroke win over the team of Gary Wigington-Scott Martin, which shot 60-63-123.
Brennan Clay and Jeremy McGatha won the first flight and finished third overall as they posted a 63-61-124 score. Howling winds were on the course early and it looked as if they would send scores soaring as the earlier you teed off the tougher the course was. However, the winds calmed down as the afternoon wore on.
Martin, one of the straighter drivers on the Calhoun County Tour, said, “The key to playing the wind to me is not trying to hit it too hard. When you do that, it messes up your swing and you make other mistakes.”
The team of Randy Lipscomb and Drew Anderton shot a 60-67-127 to finish third in the championship flight. Lipscomb, one of the Tour’s lefties said, “I have not played much since it is so early in the season, but then no one else has either. I just don’t think practice changes my score very much at all. I just enjoy the competition aspect of the Tour.”
Anderton, his playing partner, is up and coming in only his fifth year of playing golf.
“He is one of those guys that uses technology a lot and he can really hit the ball a long way,” Lipscomb said. “He is striving to get better every day and is playing really well for someone new to the game.”
Clay-McGatha claimed the first flight by four strokes over the team of Cory Etter-Caleb Bowen, which shot a 128. The team of Jason Johnson-Landon Straub placed third with a score of 130.
The team of Kevin Daugherty-Landon Daugherty won the second flight with a score of 128, two shots better than the team of Jake Goggins-Rob Davie.
The team of Jeff Chatman-Justin Goree shot a 141 to edge the team of Danny Shears-Ryan Limbaugh by one stroke to win the third flight.
The team of Jacob Sittre-Steven Crane won the fourth flight, with a score of 152, in a tie-breaker over Adam Benefield-Houston Black.
It was good to see Matt Rogers out on the course playing with his daughter, Isabel Rogers. Isabel, a golfer at White Plains High School, and Matt finished fifth in the third flight with a two-day score of 144.
“It is a different kind of golf playing with Isabel, but much more enjoyable,” said a smiling Rogers.
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament to be held May 7, at The Anniston Country Club, with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Country Club, the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
JSU golf
The JSU women’s golf team placed sixth in the rain-shortened UAB Spring Invitational last week. Freshman Berta Sanchez from Barcelona, Spain, finished sixth overall. Former White Plains golfer Layne Dyar shot a 180 in the event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26.
There was a sighting last week of the father-son combo of Ott and Dalton Chandler. The pair emerged as the champions of the ACC Spring Scramble with a two-day score of 121. They were two strokes better than the team of Greg Schultz and Scott Murphree and three strokes better than the team of Ryan Howard and Freeman Fite. Brian Woodfin-Chase Hollingsworth won the second flight with a score of 127, one better than the team of Rob Svenson-Taylor Jones.
Will Broome-Doug White won the third flight with a 136, three strokes better than the second-place team of Timmy Woodard-Chase Thomas.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be April 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge will be going through a change in management this week. Cory Etter, owner of Pine Hill, will be taking over management on April 1. There will be a new rate structure as well as other changes made in the coming days. Jamie Lett will be the Director of Golf and Chris Burley will be the pro. Billy McCroskey will be the greens superintendent.
Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.