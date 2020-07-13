From the Bunker: Geeting sinks an ace at ACC

Adrian Geeting picked up his sixth career hole-in-one Sunday at the Anniston Country Club.
Playing in the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational at ACC, Geeting rolled in an 8-iron from 179 yards on the par-3 No. 4 hole.
"I knew that I had hit it close, but I did not see it go in as I was picking up my tee. The other players started jumping around and going crazy and that was when I knew it was in the hole. It was my first ace in about nine years,” Geeting said.
Dyar at Pinehurst
Upcoming Jacksonville State freshman golfer Hanna Dyar of White Plains High School had the opportunity to play at Pinehurst, N.C., last week. She claimed a spot in the 42nd North and South tournament by winning the Alabama state junior tour last year.
She joined about 80 other junior golfers from around the country to play in the 54-hole event last week at the legendary Pinehurst Country Club. She played Pinehurst #2 in the opening round and Pinehurst #6 in her last two rounds.
She finished with a 3-day total of 86-80-80—246 and an experience of a lifetime.
Scramble champs
The Cane Creek Monthly Senior Two-Man Scramble has found a new sponsor in Noble Bank, and 56 golfers took advantage of the new sponsorship July 6 by enjoying a round of golf and a barbeque meal from the Cane Creek Grille.
The team of James Beavers and Steve Minton finished in first place in the First Flight. Jerome Wilson and Ray Norris finished second, while the team of Dennis Reeves and Doug Bragg placed third place.
The team of Jimmy Jackson and Gordon Stewart won the Second Flight. David Hill and Bob Hollingsworth took second, and the team of Rick Barthel and Keith Haywood captured third.
Third Flight honors went to the team of Bob McClain and Clarke Ware. Kathy Stanton and Cory Williams were second. Rodney Grubbs and Ben Surrency finished third.
Steve Davis was Closest-to-the-Pin on No. 15, and J.H.Connell was the same on No. 6. Anyone 50 and over can enter this event and the next one will be Aug. 3, which is a Monday.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a members-only scramble Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
What a great time everyone had at the Wilfred Galbraith Invitational this past weekend. General Manager Stephen Driggers and his people had the course in the best shape I have ever seen it, and we appreciated his hospitality to members of the media that covered the three-day event.
“It was the toughest I had ever seen the course," golfer Brennan Clay said, "but it was a great test and that is the way I like it.”
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Saturday's July 4 dogfight was won by Ted Heim, who shot plus-5 points. Second place went to Tim Dennison with plus-2 points. Charles Carden and Jerre Dingler tied for third place.
Tyler Dopson and Andy Jenkins shot plus-11 points each to tie for first place in the July 5 dogfight. Third place went to Byron Preston with plus-10 points. Ted Heim won fourth place with plus-8.
The July 9 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Tim Turner, Robbie Hurst, Jimbo Phillips, Nathan Williams and Lou Williams with 10-under par. Second place was won in a chip-off, by the team of Caleb McKenny, Chad Mullenax, Ted Heim, Daniel Ricks, and Blake Gilmore with 8 under.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
This week with expected heat wave coming in, the dogfight times have been moved up half an hour to 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 3 and is being sponsored by Noble Bank. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Fred Wilson Tournament (a scramble) will be July 24 , beginning at 9 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
The City of Oxford has re-scheduled their tournament for Aug. 8-9, It is a Calhoun County Tour event that was postponed earlier in the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ty Cole is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): Just four miles across the Calhoun County in Glencoe lies a hidden jewel in the Links at Briarmeade. The course is unlike any in the area and provides a test of all of your shot-making skills. It is a par 71, 5,490 yards from the white tees. It is a course built on Scottish roots.
