From the Bunker: Five alternates join county match-play field

As expected, several players dropped out of the Calhoun County Match-Play Championship, which will be this weekend at Anniston Municipal.
Some had scheduling conflicts, some were off at school and some just did not want to play. Five new players moved into the Top 16 and the brackets were re-seeded. Shawn Ledbetter, Matt Rogers, Andrew Brooks, Caleb Bowen and Jonathan Pate are in the hunt now.
Matt Rogers, Gary Wigington, Andrew Brooks, Chad Calvert and Jeremy McGatha are all previous winners in the last nine years and have qualified for play this year. McGatha is the defending champion.
The first two rounds will be played this Saturday and the semifinals and finals Sunday.
The pairings:
Buddy Moore Bracket
Gary Wigington (1) vs. Shawn Ledbetter (16)
Randy Lipscomb (8) vs. Chip Howell (9)
Jake Goggins (5) vs. Andrew Brooks (12)
Chad Calvert (4) vs. Caleb Bowen (13)
Chris Banister Bracket
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Jonathan Pate (14)
Clay Calkins (6) vs. Adrian Geeting (11)
Wesley Jenkins (7) vs. Gage Miller (10)
Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Matt Rogers (15)
RMC Foundation scramble
The RMC Foundation Golf Classic will be Oct. 7 at the Anniston Country Club with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is a four-person scramble. Proceeds from this year will go to developing a COVID/Flu clinic at RMC so that they can keep transmission down and treat patients as quickly as possible. Please go to rmccares.org/golfclassic to register your team and be a part of this year’s classic.
Last year, they had 50 teams participating and more than $120,000 was raised to support important RMC health services, including the comprehensive cancer programs at RMC. Support of this tournament helps accelerate their ability to provide local outreach and healthcare patient programs, surgical equipment and improvement in their patient care.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 7, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
The 39th annual Salute to Industry Golf Tournament will be Thursday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec.31. Call the Club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-man Scramble will be Oct. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
The Pine-Hill Member-Guest tournament was last week, and the team of Brennan Clay and Cal Lambert fired a round of 56 to win by four strokes. The team of Peyton Bradley and Marcus Harrell finished second.
Chris Hubbard-Jimbo Phillips won the First Flight with a 66. Tim Steward and Jerry Kemp won the Second Flight with a 70, and Randall Doss and Tim Haynie took first place in the Third Flight with a 74.
The club championship will be Oct. 10-11.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Halloween Black Tee Challenge is set for Oct. 25 with a noon shotgun start. The two-person scramble is $80 a person and includes green fees, cart fees, lunch, range balls, prizes and mulligans. The event will be played on the Heartbreaker and Backbreaker courses.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go to the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
B.J. Thrasher won the Sept. 19 contest, while Eric Manning placed second.
The finals are set for Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): The monthly senior scramble for players 50 and up will be Oct. 8.
