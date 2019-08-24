Cory Etter and Caleb Bowen each fired a 54 to open a four-stroke lead after the opening round of the Buddy Moore tournament at “The Hill” on Saturday.
The team of Jeremy McGatha-Matt Rogers is lurking in second place as they shot a 58. Lenn Coffey-Tee Brown and Brennan Clay-Layton Bussey each shot a 59, tying for third place.
Three teams are tied with a score of 60: Lamar Carter-Bruce Collins, Gary Wilborn-Janson Wilborn and past champions Clay Calkins-Chris Hubbard. The final round will be played Sunday.
Tour statistics
The final Calhoun County Golf Tour statistics are in for 2019, and it is no surprise Ty Cole had the best scoring average.
He managed a 67.94 average. Gary Wigington was next with 69.44. Jeremy McGatha was third at 70.06. Caleb Bowen was fourth at 71.38, and Scott Martin was fifth with 71.56.
Clay Calkins led in fairways hit with an average of 10.36. Kelly Rogers was second at 9.92, and Martin was third at 9.75. Cole led in greens in regulation with an average of 14.19. Landon Bussey was second at 13.50, and McGatha was third at 12.25.
Wigington was the leader in fewest putts per round at 28.46. Nick Pollard was second at 28.50, and Justin Graveman was third at 28.60.
Speaking of Cole, he won another tournament last week by shooting a final round of 63. He won the Marshall County Open by 12 shots at the Big Spring Lake Golf Course.
County Match Play
The top 16 players qualified for the year-end Calhoun County Match Play Championships to be played at “The Hill” on Sept. 7-8.
The pairings are subject to change due to injuries and player schedule changes.
The Buddy Moore bracket: (1) Ty Cole vs. (16) Ott Chandler, Daniel Black vs. (9) Dalton Chandler, (5) Adrian Geeting vs. (12) Scott Martin, and (4) Brennan Clay vs. (13) Layton Bussey.
The Chris Banister bracket: (3) Gary Wigington vs. (14) Matt Rogers, (6) Justin Graveman vs. (11) Caleb Bowen, (7) Randy Lipscomb vs. (10) Chad Calvert, and (2) Jeremy McGatha vs. (15) Jonathan Pate.
Frank Brady, Clay Calkins and Andrew Brooks are the next three on the list to replace anyone that may drop out.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Salute to Industry Golf Outing will be Sept. 19 with a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Contact 256-237-3536 to reserve your spot.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Danny Whittaker won the Aug. 18 dogfight with plus-6 points. Steve Mullendore, Gary Thomas and Jerre Dingler tied for second at even.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. Caleb McKinney, Johnny Barnes, Terry Brooks and Joe McGuire won the Aug. 17 scramble at 10-under par. The team of Austin Minter, Justin Dobson, Keith Gunn and Matt Butterworth came in second at 9 under.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Sept. 2 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
The American Legion will hold a four-person scramble Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. The cost is $50 a person. There will be two mulligans available for $10 and closest-to-the pin prizes on all the par-3s. There be “longest drive” prizes from the different tee box colors and other prizes determined by the number of participants. Call David Paul at 256-591-9523 for further information.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 2 there will be a Red/White/Blue Blind-Draw Scramble beginning at 9 a.m.
There will be a member–guest scramble tournament Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2019 Trail cards are now only $20, and for those current cardholders, double loyalty points are available for rounds of golf played in August
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association will be Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. It will be a four-man scramble, and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
The monthly senior two-man scramble will be Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.
On Labor Day there will be a big cup two-person scramble held on the Backbreaker and Short Course. Larger cups will be placed in diabolical places on each green.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Darryl Trucks, Mike Pope, Rusty Akin and Steve Majors were all flight winners at the Aug. 19 SSGA event held at Greystone.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. B.J. Thrasher took first place Aug. 9 and Don Wright was second. Tommy Coffee won the Aug. 16 contest with Chris Reeves placing second.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.