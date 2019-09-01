They had it all the way!
Cory Etter and his partner, Caleb Bowen, opened up a four-shot lead last Saturday over the team of Jeremy McGatha and Matt Rogers in the “Buddy Moore” two-man golf tournament held at “The Hill.”
However, Rogers and McGatha put together a brilliant round of golf on Sunday. By the time the final group reached the 15th tee, they had tied the match. McGatha-Rogers were 14 under on the day, after 14 holes. Both teams were tied at 26-under par for the tournament. Etter and Bowen were 10 under for the day.
The fireworks continued down the stretch as both teams parred 15 and birdied 16 to get to 27-under par. No. 17 proved to be the hiccup hole for Rogers and McGatha as both missed birdie putts. Bowen rolled in a 10-foot downhill putt for birdie and the lead.
A spectacular pitch from Etter on 18 gave his team an easy putt for birdie and a one-shot victory with a score of 29 under, one better than Rogers and McGatha.
“It was a great team effort,” said Etter. “Our games go together and Caleb is there when he is needed and he had that huge putt on 17.”
“I did not have my best day driving, but putted pretty well,” said Bowen. “That putt on 17 was tough. If you hit it too hard it is liable to go off the green. I was fortunate that it went in.”
The team of Brennan Clay and Layton Bussey finished third at 24-under par. Chris Hubbard-Clay Calkins and Lenn Coffey-Tee Brown tied for fourth with a score of 19-under par.
Randy Burke-Danny Weeks won the Mary Ann flight in a scorecard play-off over Gage Miller-Allen Mangham. Both shot 17-under par for the two days. Jason Johnson-Landon Straub finished third at 15-under par.
The team of Brett Key and Daniel Clonts won the Scott flight in a scorecard play-off over the team of Ted Heim-Garrett Heim with a score of 12-under par. David Ramey-Greg Shultz took third place with a score of 8-under par.
Steve McClellan and Ron Wheeler won the Angie flight with a score of 4-under par. They were one shot better than David Hill-David Fitzgerald and Steve Akers-Grady Sapp.
“We want to thank the tournament committee, volunteers and all the sponsors for helping us raise $24,000 for charity,” tournament director Matt Rogers said.
Etter claims another title
In addition to winning the “Buddy Moore” with partner Caleb Bowen, Cory Etter captured first place in the Alabama-Northwest Florida PGA Section Match-Play Championship last week. Congrats to Cory!
Calhoun County Match Play
The top 16 players qualified for the year-end Calhoun County Match Play Championships to be played at “The Hill” on Sept. 7-8.
The pairings are subject to change due to injuries and player schedule changes.
The Buddy Moore bracket: (1)Ty Cole vs. (16) Ott Chandler, Daniel Black vs. (9) Dalton Chandler, (5) Adrian Geeting vs. (12) Scott Martin and (4) Brennan Clay vs. (13) Layton Bussey.
The Chris Banister bracket: (3) Gary Wigington vs. (14) Matt Rogers, (6) Justin Graveman vs. (11) Caleb Bowen, (7) Randy Lipscomb vs. (10) Chad Calvert and (2) Jeremy McGatha vs. (15) Jonathan Pate.
Frank Brady, Clay Calkins and Andrew Brooks are the next three on the list to replace anyone that may drop out.
Local course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Salute to Industry Golf Outing will be Sept. 19 with a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Contact 256-237-3536 to reserve your spot.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. The team of Caleb Bowen, Kevin Wells, Joe McGuire and Mike Beck won the Aug. 29 scramble with a score of 8-under par. Second place went to the team of Caleb McKinney, Josh Hicks, Mark Gaines and Brody Smith with a score of 6-under par.
The Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept. 7-8. There will be morning and afternoon rounds, with the championship match being played Sunday afternoon.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Sept. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
This Labor Day weekend, donations are being accepted to support Patriot Golf Day and Folds of Honor, whose mission is to provide annual educational scholarships to military families of those who have been killed or disabled while on active duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. Donations will be accepted all weekend long in the golf shop or online.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 2, there will be a Red/White/Blue Blind-Draw Scramble beginning at 9 a.m.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament held on Oct.12, beginning at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
2019 Trail cards are now only $20 and for those current cardholders, double loyalty points are available for rounds of golf played in August.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association will be held Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. It will be a four-man scramble, and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
On Labor Day there will be a big cup two-person scramble held on the Backbreaker and Short Course. Larger cups will be placed in diabolical places on each green.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Chris Reaves took first place and Jimmy Beason second in the Aug. 23 contest.