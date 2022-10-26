 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Edwards wins Cider Ridge Junior Club Championship

Photo by Trent Penny

Sawyer Edwards won the Cider Ridge Junior Club Championship last week at Cider Ridge. He scored 77 points as the golfers played 27 holes in the Stableford points format. Jack Kilgore took second place, Ryder Hudgins third and Chip Mroz fourth.

