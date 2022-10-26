From the Bunker: Edwards wins Cider Ridge Junior Club Championship

Sawyer Edwards won the Cider Ridge Junior Club Championship last week at Cider Ridge. He scored 77 points as the golfers played 27 holes in the Stableford points format. Jack Kilgore took second place, Ryder Hudgins third and Chip Mroz fourth.
Ace
Gary Cox aced hole No. 8 last week out at Pine Hill. It was a par-4 hole, which is really a rarity. He banged the 247-yard shot home with a driver. It was witnessed by Buddy Eiland, Mike Pullen and Dennis Williams.
Toys For Kids
The annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill will be held Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
Calhoun County Match Play
The Calhoun County Match Play tournament will be held the weekend of Oct. 29-30. The top 16 golfers from the regular season qualified for this event. Schedules are currently being worked out to see who can make it. Other golfers who just missed the top 16 will be fill-ins for those who can’t attend. Chad Calvert, Gary Wigington, Jeremy McGatha, Brennan Clay and Andrew Brooks are all former winners who qualified for this year’s event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The team of Barthel/Carter shot a 62 to win last week’s senior two-man scramble. Maddox/King was second, losing on a tie-breaker, and Minton/Toland finished third with a score of 63.
Honeycutt/Whitman won the second flight in a tie-breaker over the team of Hammond/Shears.
The Tough Man Individual Tournament will be held on Nov. 19. All holes will be played from the back tees. The cost is $45.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The 2022 Club Championship will be played on Nov. 12 and 13.
The team of Maddox/Irwin won this week’s two-man scramble with a score of 61. The team of Robertson/Whitley placed second with a 63 and Davis/Baughn came in third with a round of 64.
Carter/Rice won the second flight with a score of 67 in a tie-breaker over King/McClain and Barthel/Rice. Doss/Turner’s 69 gave them a tie-breaker win over Thompson/Steward and Howell/Naramore.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. Tournaments will be held Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The last date for the rest of the year is Dec. 6.