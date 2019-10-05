White Plains High senior Hanna Dyar continues to make waves on the Alabama Junior Golf Association Tour as she captured first place last week at Silver Lakes.
She shot a stunning 67 to win by 15 shots over White Plains teammate Abby Gattis, who shot a round of 82.
Dyar started out eagle, birdie and birdie on No. 6 to get to 4-under par. After birdies at Nos. 10, 11 and 15 she was 7 under for the day. A double-bogey at No. 17 took a little luster off of the round as she finished 5 under.
The win has Dyar at the top of the Alabama Junior Golf Association Player of the Year standings with the season ending in December. Savannah Hughes of Rainbow City is second and Gattis has moved up to fifth place.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
There is a membership drive taking place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Call for more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members
Last Sunday's Sept. 29 dogfight was split between Chris Reaves and Jerre Dingler with plus-8 points each.
The Oct. 3 nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Tanner Wells, Brett Wells, Chris Jones and Mike Beck with 8-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Oct. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour players are using the Super Speed Training System to increase their swing speed and gain distance off of the tee. Lee Shurden, Director of Golf at Cider Ridge, is a level 2 certified trainer and is bringing this system to Cider Ridge on Nov. 2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Daniel Black shot 65-70 (9-under par) to win the Pine Hill Club Championship last weekend. Frank Toland shot 68-71 (5-under par) to win the Senior Division.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament Oct. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15. On Oct. 27, the Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be held.
On Dec. 8, it will be “The Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble” tournament.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Tommy Stevens won the Friday night putting contest and Phillip Hicks placed second.
