From the Bunker: Dyar still leads AJGO as season nears end

The numbers are looking better and better for Hanna Dyar as we follow her trek to become Player of the Year in Alabama Junior Golf in 2019.
With only a few tournaments remaining, the White Plains High School senior leads the 15- to 18-year-old age group with 900 points. Hannah Sanders of Albertville lurks in second place with 536.67 points, and White Plains teammate Abby Gattis has 506.67 points for third place.
There are four tournaments left to be posted. The final three are held at Cross Roads, Auburn and Birmingham.
Dyar emerged with a second-place finish in Tuscaloosa. She finished four shots off the pace.
Toys for Kids recap
The Toys for Kids tournament brought 144 golfers to the Pine Hill on Dec. 7. They brought toys, and sponsors donated money. The winners were the kids.
Clay Calkins, Allen Manghum, Ray Doss and Steve Taylor teamed up to shoot a 15-under par to take first place in the championship flight of the four-person scramble. The team of Rick Okins, Will Brown and Brad Harden took second place with a round of 14 under. Third place was won in a tiebreaker by the team of Tim Steward, Marcus King, Shelton Morrow and Mike Thompson at 13 under.
First flight honors went to the team of Chris Hubbard, Nick Hubbard, Ronny Holt and Jeff Holt, who shot 11 under and won the tiebreaker in a three way playoff.
Ralph Carter, Rick Barthel, Donnie Ford and Eddie Burks finished second, and the team of Nick Pollard, Al Johnson, Tyler Toneyck and Warren Sewell placed third.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place until Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425. One month to go, take advantage of the special rates and enjoy all the benefits.
There is a golf shop sale going on, with apparel on sale for 30 to 50 percent off with great process on golf balls and other. Stop by now to take advantage of these prices for your Christmas gifts.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Last Sunday's dogfight was won by Danny Whittaker with second place going to Steve Mullendore with a score of even. Charles Carden finished in third place with a score of minus three points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
John McKenzie took first place in the Dec. 7 dogfight with plus-1 point. He was followed by Chip Howell (minus-1 point) and Rocco D’Gomez (minus-2 points) and Bo Savage (minus-2 points)
Ralph Aldis won the Dec. 12 dogfight with plus-3 points. Marcus Albreaux and Danny Stephens tied for second with minus-3 points. Savage and Larry Whitman tied for fourth with scores of minus-4 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Jan. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the best 10 public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019. The course will be closed on Christmas Day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card.
They are offering a Winter Membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
The December two-person senior scramble will be Tuesday. There will be an open house that day, too. Free snacks, discount drawings, door prizes and other fun stuff are on the agenda.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.