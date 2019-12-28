From The Bunker: Dyar clinches Alabama Junior player of year honors

White Plains High School senior golfer Hanna Dyar clinched player of the year honors in the Alabama Junior Golf Association with a pair of wins in the last couple of weeks.
She picked up a win Dec. 14 at Cross Creek and won at Twin Bridges on Dec. 27. She has 1033.33 points for the season and has won 10 of 14 events that she has played in 2019.
White Plains teammate Abby Gattis is in second place with 596.67 points, with two tournaments left to calculate. Gattis has one win this year at Cross Creek.
Tiger is back
The recent President’s Cup was nothing short of spectacular. It was an amazing comeback for the United States team on the final day of play, and it also sets up what may be one of the best upcoming years ever for golf on television.
Obviously, Tiger Woods being back in the mix is going to be great drama. He finally seems to be at peace with himself on the course, and his golf is reflecting it. You have got a great mix of young U.S. golfers that can win at any time. There is a mix of foreign golfers from Asia to Europe who have great talent and are threats every week.
Woods turns 44 on Dec. 30 and says he can’t do anything physically that he used to, but Tiger has had three wins in a span of 13 months. His fused back seems to be holding up, and his left knee looked as strong as ever in a victory at the ZOZO Championship in Japan recently.
He needs just one win to break Sam Snead’s all-time record of 82 victories.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place until Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Ted Heim won first place with plus-6 points in the Dec. 26 dogfight. Second place went to Steve Mullendore with plus-3 points. Third place was split between Gary Thomas and Will Mullendore at minus-1 point.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Rocco D’Gomez and Bo Savage tied for first place in the Dec. 26 dogfight with plus-7 points each. Bill Curry was third with a score of even.
Amos Kirkpatrick and John McKenzie tied for first place in the Dec. 21 dogfight. Both golfers shot plus-3 points. Dennis Moyer came in second with minus-2 points.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Jan. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29, 2020, at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
