The Jacksonville State women's golf team did well this past week, and local golfers continue to shine for the Gamecocks.
Valentina Curet tied for seventh to lead the Jacksonville State women's golf team finished fourth in its Chris Banister Golf Classic on Tuesday at Silver Lakes.
Curet, a junior from Santiago Del Estero, Argentina, shot her second 75 in three rounds Tuesday, capping a 54-hole score of 228 on the par-72, 6,107-yard layout.
The Gamecocks turned in a final-round 301, their best round of the event, to finish with a 915 and in fourth in the 11-team event. Troy won the team title after a 54-hole 901, four shots better than Murray State. James Madison finished third, just five shots ahead of the Gamecocks.
JSU senior Layne Dyar, a former White Plains High School standout, also shot 75 on Tuesday, tying for 17th with a 323. Three Gamecocks competed as individuals, with senior Chloe Borders finishing 38th with a 242. She shot 86 to wrap up her tournament. Senior Madilyn Turner's 87 wrapped up a 261 total.
Borders prepped at Jacksonville Christian, while Turner was a star for Pleasant Valley.
The Gamecocks will return to the links Sunday, when they begin play in the Palmetto Intercollegiate at the Turtle Point Golf Club in Kiawah Island, S. C.
Dyar shot a three-round total of 230 to finish 29th at the Bubba Burger Classic Jacksonville Classic the week before to finish 29th as the Gamecocks finished in ninth place.
Two-man scramble
The monthly Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior Two-Man Scramble was at Cane Creek Golf Course had 60 players show up for the event. This allowed for four flights to be paid out as winners.
”The skies were cloudy, but the rain held off and the weather was great, which led to some exciting golf,” Mike McKinney said.
The team of Dean Maddox and Jerry Irwin won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Chip Howell and Bob Mozakowski. Both teams shot 61s but Maddox/Irwin shot an eagle on the par-5 18th to break the tie.
The teams of Townes/Hardin and St. Clair/Law tied for first in the second flight with scores of 67. Towne/ Hardin won in a scorecard playoff.
The team of Key/Boyd shot a 69 to take first in the third flight. The team of Connell/Wood shot 71 for second place.
The fourth flight was won by Law/Law, who shot a 75. The team of Dyle/Taylor was second with a 78.
“We are aiming for 70 players, so we can pay out five flights. You can shot 75-78 and win money, so it is fun for all,” McKinney said.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Call for more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p. m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Bryan Whitley won the Oct. 6 dogfight with plus-6 points. Mark Gaines was second with plus-5 points. Kelly Rogers was third at plus-4 points, and Danny Whittaker fourth at plus-1 point.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble was by the team of Andy Jenkins, Will Brown, Byron Preston and Mike Beck in a chip-off. They shot 6-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Nov. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour players are using the Super Speed Training System to increase their swing speed and gain distance off of the tee. Cider Ridge Director of Golf Lee Shurden is a level 2 certified trainer and he is going to bring this system to Cider Ridge on Nov. 2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be Dec. 7.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p. m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p. m.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. The Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be Oct. 27.
“The Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble” tournament will be Dec. 8.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA will be at Torri Pines Country Club on Oct 14 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes, you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The finals of the Friday Night Putting Contest will be Oct. 18. By my last count, 26 people have qualified for the finals.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo. com.