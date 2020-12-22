From the bunker: During a difficult year, Wigington's play was a bright spot

I don’t know of anyone that will be unhappy to see 2020 end and the days are very few until we see 2021 start. The 2020 Calhoun County Golf Tour had its own share of challenges with COVID-19, as the early part of the season schedule was postponed.
The golfers and golf courses gathered themselves and, despite the delay, figured out a way to get everything in except for the Cane Creek Invitational.
It was a special year for Gary Wigington, who came back from shoulder surgery to have the greatest individual season in Tour history.
Wigington posted five Tour wins, a record, and rolled to player of the year honors. I’ve been fortunate enough to cover the Tour since 2014 and can tell you that after every round of every tournament, when golfers get to the clubhouse, they want to know what Wigington shot.
For years, he has been one of the steadiest golfers, never being off the lead by much. During the final round, you know that you have to finish ahead of Wigington to have a shot at winning.
He has won 20 times and finished second more than 25 times. He always does it with class and will answer media questions no matter the outcome. He quietly goes about his business and is certainly a leader on the Tour in being an example of how to behave as a champion.
Wigington was the story of 2020. Hopefully 2021 will bring a little more normality in the way tournaments are scheduled and the golfing will continue to be spectacular.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the Club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Jan. 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail cards are now available at $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
