The Anniston Country Club televisions will be scrutinizing the Golf Channel a little more closely than usual this upcoming week as their Club Pro and General Manager, Stephen Driggers, is off to the 2019 PGA Professionals Championship at Belair CC in South Carolina.
The event will be televised on the Golf Channel (Sunday from 9-11 p.m.); (Monday from 2:30-5 p.m.); (Tuesday from 2-5 p.m.) and (Wednesday from 1:30-4:30 p.m.).
It is the 52nd annual tournament for all of the country’s PGA members. There were 41 section tournaments in which 316 golfers qualified this week’s championship. The top 20 finishers this week will receive the ultimate prize of advancing to the PGA Tour Championship at Bethpage Black on May 13-19.
The field will be cut to 90 after the first two rounds and to 70 after 54 holes, so it will be a tough battle to get to that final 20 for Driggers. There is $550,000 in prize money for the professional’s championship, as well as receiving the Walter Hagan Trophy.
We wish Driggers plenty of luck and to make the cuts and play as well as he can.
Driggers qualified last fall at Pensacola by shooting a 4-under par and he is one of only three Alabamians in the field of 316. We're hoping we will get a shot or two of him on the Golf Channel.
Piedmont golf
Got my yearly email from Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett. He is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6.
Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on the fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
JSU golf
The Jacksonville State men won their third straight Ohio Valley Conference tournamentlast week. Jesus Dario Montenegro led three JSU player shooting in the 60s in the final round to help JSU to an 11-shot victory over Belmont.
Quin Vidal Mora and Maximo Portal combined with Montenegro with low final rounds to help the Gamecocks to their eighth OVC title since joining the league in 2004.
Montenegro won the individual championship, shooting a 204 for the 54 holes. He was three strokes better than second-place teammate Mora. Portas finished at 211 for the tournament.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Ryan Howard won the 2019 Walker Reynolds Club Championship last weekend. Tom Roberts won the senior division.
On May 3, the ERA King UCP tournament will be held. It will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and is a four-man scramble.
On May 31-June 2, the Wilfred Galbraith ACC Invitational will be held. The entry fee is $200 — $160 for ACC members — for the three-day-event and includes practice rounds May 29-30, lunch each day, prizes and a dinner party June 1. There will be a senior division this year for players ages 65 and older, and the lowest 32 Friday scores will make up the Championship Flight.
On June 15-16, it will be the ACC parent-child tournament.
The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, it will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Kelly Rogers won the April 22 dogfight with plus-1 point. Danny Whittaker was second with minus-3 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Rain cancelled last Thursday’s scramble.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Cider Ridge Invitational will be May 4-5.
On May 17, the seventh annual Life South Community Blood Centers golf tournament will tee off at 11 a.m. Contact Brite Whitaker at bbwhitaker@lifesouth.org for more details.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scramble May 20, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There will be two summer junior camps coming up. The first will be June 3-6 and are for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day. The second camp will be July 22-25.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
The fifth annual Faith Cup, a three-man scramble, will be May 11. The cost is $60 a player and includes range balls, mulligans and lunch catered by Top of the River. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. and tee time is 1 p.m. Call Jonathan Pate at 256-310-4874 for more details.
The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 27-28.
The Bridge Christian Center golf tournament will be May 4 at 8 a.m. It is a two-man scramble with a cost of $60 a man. Contact Marcus King at 256-473-6939 for further information.
The Memorial Day Weekend Funfest will be May 25-26. It will be a two-man, two-day, scramble-scamble at a cost of $85 per player. Round 1 is the scramble and round 2 is the scamble.
On May 27, there will be the Red/White/Blue Blind Draw three-person scramble that will tee off at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is May 7.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m., and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be June 22-23. The Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be June 25.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Steve McClellan and Jim Hollis tied for first in the first flight of the April 22 event at Terri Pines. Mark Ford was third. Henry Higginbotham tied Patrick Murphy in the second flight. The next event is Monday at Cider Ridge with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
On May 7, they will be at Musgrove Country Club in Jasper at 9 a.m., and on May 13, they will be at Chelsey Oaks Golf Course in Cullman.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks. This month’s event will be May 8.
The popular Friday night putting contests started up again this week and are held weekly.
