From the Bunker: Doyle records an ace at Cane Creek

Fran Doyle recently aced the No. 6 hole at Cane Creek on May 31.
Fran used a pitching wedge to knock it in from 141 yards. Van Leibel and Bill Bartlett were witnesses to the historic event.
Silver Lakes tourney
What a great job by Jason Callan, the Silver Lakes director of golf, at this past weekend’s Silver Lakes Invitational. As usual, all the details were taken care of, including precautions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are only as good as the good people that work for us," Callan said.
Indeed, the staff does a superb job. They are friendly, knowledgeable and always smiling and making you feel welcome. The chef puts out a great cheeseburger, as I managed to take in one for lunch three days in a row and could probably eat one a day for lunch all summer.
The tournament featured Ty Cole and Gary Wigington playing each other toe-to-toe on the final nine, with Cole pulling out a one stroke victory.
It was just great seeing all the guys again and the smiling faces. You could just sense the return to normalcy with a somewhat guarded approach to being cleaner than in the past.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Gary Thomas won the June 6 dogfight with plus-6 points. Kelly Rogers took second place with plus-4 points. Charles Carden won the June 7 dogfight with plus-11 points. Thomas, Jerre Dingler and Roger Smith tied for second with plus-7 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Chris Hubbard, Andy Jenkins, Tom Sawyer, James Lett and and Jimmy Smith at 8-under par. The team of Chad Mullinax, Ted Helm, Steve Mullendore and Tyler Wells placed second at 6-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Putra Gundy and Ralph Aldis tied for first place in the June 9 dogfight with plus-7 points each. Steve Davis placed third at plus-3 points.
The team of Chip Howell and Bob Mozakowski won the First Flight monthly senior two-man scramble June 1. Frank and David Toland finished as the second-place team. Danny Stephens and Bill Barker won the Second Flight. The team of Jerry and Tony Flummer placed second.
The next senior two-man scramble tournament will be July 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
There will be a junior golf camp for boys and girls ages 5-13 held on the week of June 22. They will be from 8 a.m. to noon each day with lunch. They will be teaching the basics of golf. All skill levels are welcome.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The team of Frank Toland, Marcus King and David Toland took first prize in the First flight of the Lea Fite Street Magnolia’s Tournament scramble with at 12-under par. The team of Steve Borelli, David Medders and Glenn Heathcock won the Second Flight with a round of 6 under.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
A qualifier will be Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Randy Pugh won the June 13 contest, with Ronnie Cofield coming in second place.
