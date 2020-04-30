From the bunker: Crossing paths with the world’s fastest human

During this time of social distancing and staying at home, my thoughts roll back in time to the late ’70s when I just got out of college. I was a baseball player at Troy, and in those days, softball was the thing to play if you wanted to get your fix on the game.
It was big in South Alabama as there were softball tournaments every weekend from March to August. It was an all-day Saturday event that stretched into the early hours of Sunday morning. Often the tournament would open up Friday night, and everybody was there to test their abilities or watch the men battle it out on the diamond.
It was in that backdrop that my path crossed with one Houston McTear. The McTear story is perhaps one of the saddest stories in the history of track and field.
McTear grew up without much in Baker, Fla., which was a small town in the panhandle of the state. His house was located next to the railroad tracks, and he would spend time running on a dirt road that ran along the side of the trains that passed by.
In his junior year of high school, the school got together some individuals to go to the state track meet and McTear shocked everyone when he won the 60-yard dash and 100-yard dash. He ran the 100 in 9.0 seconds. He wasn’t even wearing track shoes. It would’ve been a world-record time, but it wasn’t allowed because it was hand-timed.
Muhammed Ali learned of his story and began to provide him support. McTear went to New York City for an event that had the eight fastest runners in the world at the time. He stunned the world by smoking them all in the 60 and 100.
He was all set to go to the Olympics in 1980, winning the trials and besting current record-holder Harvey Glance. As fate would have it, the United States boycotted the Olympics in 1980, and he never got to run for the gold.
The manager Ali appointed to him took all of his money (Ali had him arrested), and McTear was left homeless on the streets of Los Angeles for several years. He was eventually found by a woman runner who took him in and he struggled to regain himself during those years.
At the age of 34, he showed up at the European Championships in the early ’90s and again shocked everyone by winning the 100 meters against the best in the world.
There is no telling what McTear could have been had he had some better luck and better people around him.
However in the late ’70s he came into a Paxton, Fla., softball tournament and he was known as the World’s Fastest Human and word was that nobody could throw him out at first base.
He was a left-handed hitter who kind of got a running start at the plate and would slap the ball towards shortstop or third base and run like the wind towards first base. I was a shortstop, had a very good throwing arm and was looking forward to trying to throw him out.
His first at-bat, he got up and slapped the ball right to me and I came up and fired a bullet to first base and he was a couple of steps past the bag. I thought, ”Oh, my, this is something I have never seen before. Man, is he fast.”
I moved inside the baseline between second and third base, and decided that I had to get the ball on the first hop, throw side-arm instead of raising up to throw to first and be charging on the ball before the pitch.
I got him on the third and fourth at-bat, but it was more luck than anything else. He came by after the game and we chatted. McTear said, “You are a bad dude.” I countered with “You are a badder comment.”
When you get time, look him up on the internet. He may have been the fastest human who has ever run.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational is scheduled for May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Johnny Barnes won first place in the April 18 dogfight with plus-5 points. Second place went to Byron Preston at plus-4 points. Third place was split three ways with Ted Heim, Josh Poole and Jerre Dingler. Each finished at plus-3 points.
The April 23 nine-hole afternoon scramble was won by the team of Tanner Wells, Tyler Wells, Brett Wells, Brock Wright and Mark Gaines with 9-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Frank Toland and David Toland teamed up to edge the team of Chip Howell and Bob Mozakowski in the latest Fort McClellan Senior two-man tournament recently at Cane Creek. The team of Randy Brown and Danny Waddell won the Second Flight.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be May 4. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship that was scheduled for May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge has been canceled.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.