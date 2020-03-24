From the Bunker: County two-man is postponed; Sunny King registration delayed

The Calhoun County Two-Man tournament has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was scheduled for April 4-5, and if a new date can be determined, it may be held later in the year.
“If we cannot work it out, we will have to cancel," Calhoun County Tour director Jeremy McGatha said.
All of the Calhoun County Tour events were scheduled for every two weeks. So, there are some opportunities through the summer to squeeze postponed events in, but it will force some back-to-back events in consecutive weeks.
Right now, the Cane Creek Invitational is on the blocks and the next couple of weeks will determine if it can be held. It is set for April 18-19.
In addition, registration for the annual Sunny King Charity Classic golf tournament has been moved from April 1 to May 1.
Most courses are still open, but golfers are asked to practice safe methods such as one person to a cart, wiping things down a lot such as door knobs and handles, keeping the carts extra clean, no raking of bunkers, no course water coolers, respecting the six-foot space and bringing your own wipes.
The Good Faith Property & Realty top 10 tour golfers from 2019: 1. Ty Cole, 2,180 points; 2. Jeremy McGatha, 1827; 3. Gary Wiggington, 1,717; 4. Brennan Clay, 1,477; 5. Randy Lipscomb, 1,005; 6. Adrian Geeting, 925; 7. Daniel Black, 915; 8. Justin Graveman, 913; 9. Dalton Chandler, 788; 10. Chad Calvert, 750.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event, coronavirus permitting, will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be held May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club Junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Tyler Dopson won first place in the March 14 dogfight with plus-8 points. He was eight points better than Charles Carden, who came in at even
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Dennis Moyer had plus-3 points to win the March 17 dogfight. He was one point better than Danny Stephens and Bill Barker.
Larry Whitman had plus-4 points to win the March 19 dogfight. Amos Kirkpatrick, Moyer and Bill Curry were three behind him at plus-1 point.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union Senior two-man scramble tournament will be April 6, coronavirus permitting. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There is cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over off of the red tees.
The Cane Creek Invitational will be April 18-19. We will let you know if the coronavirus changes this.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids with a paying adult play free after the clock strikes noon.
The Oxford City Championship will be held May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Club member Eddie Burks had the shot of the week as he eagled the par-4 No. 12 hole this past week.
The Piedmont High School Golf fundraiser will be held June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person, which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
