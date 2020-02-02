From the Bunker: County tour's 2020 schedule set

Calhoun County Tour has rolled out its 2020 schedule. The season will feature eight events. The Calhoun County Two-Man Championship which will get things going April 4-5. The venue has not been set.
“It is going to be a great year, and we are excited about what is coming up. We think it is going to be our best year ever,” Tour director Jeremy McGatha said.
The Tour moves to Cane Creek on April 18-19 for the Cane Creek Golf Championship. Gary Wigington is the defending champion and is reportedly fully recovered from some surgery he had on his shoulder at the end of last season.
Ty Cole is the defending champion at the Oxford City Championship that will be at Cider Ridge on May 2-3. Gadsden Country Club will be second stop in May. Cole is the defending champion at the May 15-17 event.
The Anniston Country Club will host the Tour from May 29-31, and Cole is the defending champion there, also.
June 13-14 will feature the Robert Trent Jones Silver Lake Championship, and Randy Lipscomb is the defending champion.
The Tour heads to the Links at Briarmeade for the Etowah County Open on June 27-28 where Cole is the defending champion.
The Sunny King is held in early July, so the Tour only has one stop in July and that is the Pine Hill Country Club Invitational on July 25-26. Dalton Chandler is the defending champion.
The season wraps up with the Calhoun County Amateur Championship hosted by Anniston “The Hill” Municipal Golf Course. Cole is the defending champion.
The Tour will then host the Calhoun County Match Play Championships in which the top 16 Tour Players, based on season points, will square off in match play. McGatha is the defending champion
Also, in late August the annual “Buddy Moore” Tournament will be at the Hill in a two-man format.
The best thing about the Calhoun County Golf Tour is that you can join it for free. There are flights in each tournament, so the winnings are spread around and anyone can play.
Call McGatha at 256-310-2282 for further information.
Hole-in-one
Tim Steward fired his second career ace this past week at Pine Hill Country Club.
He aced the 165-yard par-3 No. 3 hole. Robbie Hurst and Mark McCaig were witnesses.
Deep Freeze tourney
The Deep Freeze Backward Tournament will be Feb. 22. The event's website says participants will play 18 holes, including nine championship holes on the Backbreaker and nine holes on The Short course. All 18 holes will be played backward, creating an entirely different landscape.
The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and will be played in a three-person scramble format. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes greens fee, tax, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. There is a discounted Entry for RTJ annual/platinum Members.
This event will have multiple flights based on score and the number of participants. Call the Golf Shop at 256-892-3268 to register your team or for more information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Sunday's Jan. 26 dogfight was won by Brad Hardin with plus-10 points. Second place was taken by Danny Whittaker with plus-6 points. In third place was Gary Thomas with plus-5 points.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Feb. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Bobby Hunter won last week’s dogfight. He scored plus-5 points. He edged the trio of Danny Stephens, Bill Curry and Woody Jeter by one point as they all had plus-4 points.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after noon with a paying adult.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
They are offering a winter membership, featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29 at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
