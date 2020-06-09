From the Bunker: County tour resumes this weekend at Silver Lakes

Finally, some golf to talk about amidst all the chaos that the world and country is in. The PGA opens this weekend, and the Calhoun County Tour is at Silver Lakes.
Watching NASCAR has been a great fix for those of us needing live sports to watch. However, I'm tired of hearing Jeff Gordon talk about clean air. He does a really good job, but please just be quiet when it comes to the drivers needing clean air. Sometimes a little quiet is nice. The announcers do not need to be talking all the time.
Also, when they go down to the pit area, they need to tone down the background of the race cars, so that you can hear what they are saying. The car motors drown out what they are saying.
It has been sort of nice watching the Braves replays, because you know they are going to win. What is wrong with the MLB players and owners? Quit being knuckleheads and get the season going.
Enough of my griping, let’s get the Calhoun County Tour going this weekend. The Silver Lakes Invitational will be Saturday and Sunday.
Fresh air, competition, errant shots, long putts going in, a few clubs thrown down in disgust and great iron shots to the green!
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be July 10-12. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour. There will be an ACC Country Club junior tournament June 13.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
Kelly Rogers won first place in the May 30 dogfight with plus-8 points. Second place was won by Gary Thomas with plus-6 points. Third place was a tie between Brian Whitley and Tim Dennison with plus-5 points each.
Steve Mullendore won the June 1 dogfight with plus-10 points. Second place, at plus-4 points, was Clay Calkins. Third place was a tie between Tim Dennison and Josh Poole with plus-3 points each.
The June 4 nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Nick Hubbard, Ted Heim, Tyler Wells, Brett Wells and Hayden Crowe at 9-under par. The second-place team of Jimbo Phillips, Mike Hughston, Randy Jones and Steve Mullendore finished at 8-under par.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Aug. 22-23.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Larry Crotzer and Jerry Marks won the June 4 dogfight with plus-9 points each. Ralph Aldis finished third one point behind the leaders. Bill Curry won the closest-to-the pin which was No. 15.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be July 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three-person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information. You can also purchase a sponsorship.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
A qualifier will be Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held every Saturday night. The entry fee is $11 and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Neil Elders won the first contest June 6 and Jimmy Beason placed second.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.