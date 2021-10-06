From the Bunker: County Match Play moved to Oct. 23-24

The Calhoun County Match Play has been moved to Oct. 23-24 at “The Hill.”
Here are the pairings, which were based on regular-season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Toys for Kids
The Christmas season is almost upon us once again — does time ever fly by. One of the great traditions in Calhoun County is the Toys for Kids Golf Classic played out at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $65 plus one unwrapped toy. The toys go to hundreds of area children.
Usually there are close to 144 players, which means 144 or more toys. Sponsorship opportunities are open as well, just contact the clubhouse.
The format is a four-person blind-draw scramble (A-B-C-D) and the first 144 players who sign up will be eligible to play.
It’s one of the coolest things to see all the toys piled up around the Christmas tree that Saturday morning, and it’s one of the great scramble events of the year.
Cane Creek senior scramble
The monthly two-man senior scramble finished Monday out at Cane Creek. The team of Howell/Fitzgerald shot a 63 to win the First Flight. The Garmon/Stancell team finished second with a 64, and the teams of Boyd/Winton and Irwin/Maddox tied for third with a score of 65.
There was a four-way tie for first place in the Second Flight with the team of Law/Crotzer winning with a score of 69. The team of Shears/Hammond took second place with the team of Hollingsworth/Tyson taking third place. Fourth place went to the team of McClain/Ware.
Jack Taylor
We are sad to report that golf lover Jack Taylor passed away last week. He will be missed. He was 99.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
The following have previously qualified and are eligible to win the 2021 championship: Jimmy Beason, Philip Beason, Ronnie Cofield, Alysun Daniel, Neil Elders, Shanna Harvel, Brandin Keel, Matt Kenneway, Eric Manning, Bryan Moore, Matt Owens, Dylan Pugh, Jose Rolon, Clay Sanford, B.J. Thrasher, Jasmine Turner and Jeremy Waters.
