From the Bunker: County Match Play Championship postponed

The County Match Play Championship has been postponed and a time will be determined at a later date. The 2022 season was one of the most exciting seasons ever. There were multiple winners.
University of South Alabama golfer and former Donoho golfer Jacob LeCroy played in two events (Anniston Country Club and Silver Lakes) and won both. White Plains golfer Sawyer Edwards won at Cider Ridge. These two are a part of the youth movement on the Tour.
Ty Cole and Gary Wigington picked up wins during the season. Wigington has now won at least one event in each of the last 13 years. Cole has won an event in nine of the last 10 years. These two have battled for player-of-the-year honors for nine of the last 10 years.
However, Brennan Clay rallied down the stretch to snatch the player-of-the-year honor this season as it went down to the last putt on the final hole of the year. Clay was a model of consistency throughout the year and was a winner at the Gadsden Invitational.
Here’s the way the brackets for the County Match Play Championship ended up after the regular season. There will be changes based on people’s schedules. Some names will be dropped and some will be added as replacements.
No. 1 Brennan Clay vs. No. 16 Sawyer Edwards
No. 8 Dane Moore vs. No. 9 Gage Ledbetter
No. 5 Landon Straub vs. No. 12 Corey Ray
No. 4 Ty Cole vs. No. 13 Randy Lipscomb
No. 3 Jeremy McGatha vs. No. 14 Andrew Brooks
No. 6 Layton Bussey vs. 11 Kevin Daugherty
No. 7 Chad Calvert vs. No. 10 Mason Dennis
No. 2 Gary Wigington vs. No. 15 Clay Calkins
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Oct. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.