From the Bunker: County Match Play Championship postponed

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

The County Match Play Championship has been postponed and a time will be determined at a later date. The 2022 season was one of the most exciting seasons ever. There were multiple winners.

University of South Alabama golfer and former Donoho golfer Jacob LeCroy played in two events (Anniston Country Club and Silver Lakes) and won both. White Plains golfer Sawyer Edwards won at Cider Ridge. These two are a part of the youth movement on the Tour.