From the Bunker: County golf tour picks up another sponsor

The Calhoun County Golf Tour is set to begin April 4-5, and it cannot get here soon enough. Surely, the rains will have eased by then, and the weather will be beautiful.
Good Faith Realty and Property Management has joined Fort McClellan Credit Union as one of the major sponsors for the 2020 season. This means that there is no entry fee to join the Tour once again.
“We are looking forward to our association with the Calhoun County Tour and what it stands for. Golf is a sport for a lifetime, and we are proud to be able to help provide an opportunity for families and individuals to play golf together,” said Kelly Amis, one of the partners.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The ERA King UCP Charity Event will be May 1 at 9 a.m. It is the eighth annual event and will be a four-man scramble. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be May 29-31. It is a 54-hole event for the Calhoun County Golf Tour.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
The March 1 dogfight was won by Chris Reaves with plus-5 points. Second place, with plus-3 points, was Charles Carden. Third place went to Danny Whittaker with a score of plus two points. Finishing fourth was Steve Mullendore with plus-1 point.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 8-9.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with a cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. and a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
Larry Whitman won the dogfight this past Sunday with plus-2 points. He was followed by Rocco D’Gomez with minus-6 points.
The Cane Creek Invitational will be April 18-19.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019.
Kids play free after 12 p.m. with a paying adult.
The Oxford City Championship will be May 2-3 and hosted by Cider Ridge.
Duck’s Indoor Sports Mania Golf (256-444-3193): Nick Hubbard and Will Brown shot a 65 at the simulated Bay Hill Course to win the scramble at the indoor simulation facility at Duck’s Indoor Sports Mania. Hubbard also was the closest to the pin on No. 17 as he was 24 feet out.
You step into a booth with your golf clubs and you are instantly on the first tee and looking down the first fairway. You hit your clubs, putt and make your way around the course, just as if you were there.
Each week they try to play the tournament on the course that the real professional tournament is being played on.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont High School golf fundraiser will be June 27 at 1 p.m. at Pine Hill. It will be a three- person scramble with two mulligans included. The cost is $60 a person which includes lunch and cart fees.
Contact Pine Hill Country Club or Horace Bramblett at 256-447-2829 for further information
The Pine Hill Invitational will be July 25-26.
The Bama Braves travel ball team will be hosting a three-man scramble at Pine Hill on March 14. Tee-off is 1 p.m. and registration is 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be included. Please contact Jay McElroy at 256-473-7501 or call the clubhouse for further information.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Silver Lakes Invitational will be June 13-14.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
