I know this is a golf column, but I also cover Oxford football for The Anniston Star, as well as having done play-by-play on local radio for the Yellow Jackets and various other media for the last 11 years. Today is worthy of a note or two about the Yellow Jackets’ 14-13 state championship win over Spanish Fort on Friday night in Auburn.
The last three weeks I have been dealing with the wife and trying to bring her back from multiple November brain surgeries. I have only stepped out of the house long enough to watch Oxford get to the finals with gut-wrenching last-minute wins over Clay-Chalkville and Pinson Valley at Lamar Field.
Friday night was a finish that topped them all. For those of you who did not see the game, the last six minutes were heart-breaking either way as both teams were crying at game’s end.
The score was tied 7-7 with a little more than six minutes to go and Oxford had lost starting quarterback Trey Higgins to injury. Backup Zay Britt led the Jackets down the field to try a field goal to put Oxford ahead.
The kick was blocked and the ball rolled to the 2-yard line. Instead of going into the end zone it was picked up by a Toro player and returned it to the Oxford 2-yard line.
On fourth-and-goal at the 1, the Spanish Fort quarterback fumbled as he was hit at the goal line and the ball rolled down the goal line to a waiting Toro receiver for a touchdown and a 13-7 lead. A review by the officials let the call stand. Another review was unable to prove he was down by fumbling, and the lead stood.
However, the kicker stood there so long waiting to kick the extra point, that he missed.
Oxford got the ball back and drove to the 13 where it was stopped on a fourth-and-one by three inches after the Yellow Jackets won a challenge on the placement of the ball.
The Yellow Jackets forced a three-and-out, and a short punt gave them the ball back at the Toro 43-yard line with 1:43 to go and no time outs. Britt took it 25 yards on the first play, 6 on the next play, and a pass interference penalty give Oxford the ball at the 3-yard line. Trequon Fegans took it in to tie the game. Andrew Warhurst smacked the extra point through for the win with 23 seconds left.
Thanks for the memories.
Congrats go out to Piedmont and Clay Central who showed that same kind of resolve in winning their state championships and for Jacksonville’s great fight against a soon to be 5A UMS Wright.
Local course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
There is a membership drive taking place until Dec. 31. Call for more details on the Drive to 425. One month to go, take advantage of the special rates and enjoy all the benefits.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday afternoon scramble has been shut down until the spring.
Charles Carden won the Dec. 1 dogfight with plus-9 points. Roger Smith was second with plus-1 point.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28. There is a winter special rate in place from noon to close on Monday through Friday. You can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 9:30 a.m. with a tee time of 10 a.m. You are invited to come play and join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Jan. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m. There are four flights, possibly five if enough players sign up.
Danny Stephens won the Dec. 5 dogfight with plus-9 points. Amos Kirkpatrick was second at plus-6 points. Woody Jeter and Dennis Moyer tied for third with plus-3 points.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Cider Ridge was named one of the 10 best public golf courses in Alabama by Best Things Alabama 2019
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card.
They are offering a Winter Membership featuring unlimited golf through Feb. 29 at nine RTJ sites. Call the clubhouse for more information.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounted green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.