From the Bunker: Cole wins third tourney of the year

It was another final grouping shootout last Sunday as the Calhoun County Tour ventured to the Links at Briarmeade in Glencoe.
For the second straight tournament, Ty Cole hung in there and won by a stroke to claim his third win of the year.
Cole and points leader Gary Wigington entered the final round after both shot an 8-under-par 63 to tie for the lead. Lurking one shot back was Jeremy McGatha and two strokes back was Tee Brown.
Wigington birdied three of the first four holes to get off to a great start and birdied No. 7 and No. 8 to finish the front nine at 5 under.
Wigington’s only bogey came at the 11th hole, but he responded with birdies at Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 18 to finish at 8 under for the opening round.
Ty Cole, who had won 23 Tour events, blazed the course for eight birdies and no bogeys to post his 63. He had five birdies on the back nine and three on the front nine.
On Sunday, Wigington eagled the first hole and birdied the second hole to get to 11-under par. Cole did not blink, as he birdied the first two holes to stay one shot back. The two entered the back nine tied at 11-under par.
McGatha struggled and ended the front nine at 6-under par and out of contention. Brown struggled, also, as he ended the front nine at 8 under.
Cole and Wigington, Sunny King partners, battled back and forth down the stretch. Cole birdied 17 to take a one shot lead and hung on for the win when they both parred the last hole.
Cole survived a potential disaster on the par-5 14th hole. His booming drive cleared the water by 50 yards but hit a tree and bounced all the way back into the water. Despite the penalty stroke, he parred the hole and stayed tied for the lead.
“I hit a great 7-iron to the center of the green and made the putt,” Cole said.
He added, “It is really a lot of fun playing with 'Twig’ (Wigington),” Cole said. “We battle like heck while we are out there, but we are partners in the Sunny King.”
Hole-in-one
Barry Milam banged home his first career ace last week at No. 5 at Cider Ridge. He used a 5-iron. He was playing with Lance Hubbard, Daniel Mitchell and James Davis.
Wayne Conner had a hole-in-one on No. 16 at Pine Hill.
Pine Hill two-man
The team of Minton/Toland shot 67 to win the Pine Hill monthly senior two-man in a tiebreaker last week. The team of Maddox/Irwin finished second with a round of 62 and the team of Robertson/ Whitley finished third with 63.
The team of Stancil/Cohealey won a three-way tiebreaker to win the first flight with 67. Anderson/Young won third place with 69.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Freeman Fite won the Walker Reynolds Club Championship last week and David Sanders won the Senior Division.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is Aug. 7.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9:00 a. m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.