From the Bunker: Cole wins season-long Calhoun County Tour points race

Ty Cole, who didn’t play this past weekend at “The Hill,” hung on to win the season-long Calhoun County Tour points race.
Brennan Clay was right on his heels coming into the event and needed a second-place finish to win Player of the Year over Cole. Clay gave it a good run but finished fifth Sunday. Gary Wigington turned back the clock with an easy five-stroke victory over hard-charging Max Basler.
It marked the 12th consecutive year that Wigington has won at least one event on the Tour. It was his 21st all-time victory on the Tour and his sixth Calhoun County championship. He won his first county tournament championship in 2010.
Wigington opened play Saturday with a 62, as he and Chris Cox posted brilliant rounds and broke away from the rest of the pack.
Wigington started Sunday’s round with a birdie and an eagle in the first three holes, and for all practical purposes, it was over. With Cox was on his way to a round of 75, Wigington shot 64 to finish the tournament at 14 under par.
The win also enabled Wigington to finish second behind Cole in the points standings. Clay finished third for the season.
Basler ended up in second place for the tournament, five strokes behind Wigington. Dalton Chandler birdied the final three holes to finish the tournament at 7 under, seven strokes back and in third place. Tanner Wells and Clay shot 6 under to finish in a tie for fourth place. Cox finished at 3 under for the tournament.
Andrew Brooks, Landon Straub and Matt Rogers finished in a three-way tie for first in the Championship B flight. All shot 2 under par. Layton Bussey shot a 142 to win the first flight. He was two shots better than the threesome of Randy Lipscomb, Billy Thompson and Tony Hicks.
Chase Hollingsworth won the second flight with a score of 144. The third flight was a tie between Danny Whittaker and Daniel Black with scores of 149.
Matt Durden shot a 155 to win the fourth flight by two strokes over Mike Lett and Landon Winfrey. Riley Boyd shot a 160 to win the sixth flight.
The Calhoun County Match Play will take place Oct. 2-3 at “The Hill.” Here are the pairings, which were based on the regular season results:
Ty Cole (1) vs. Justin Graveman (16)
Jeremy McGatha (8) vs. Clay Calkins (9)
Chad Calvert (5) vs. Landon Straub (12)
Andrew Brooks (4) vs. Scott Martin (13)
Brennan Clay (3) vs. Chip Howell (14)
Tanner Wells (6) vs. Josh Poole (11)
Dalton Chandler (7) vs. Corey Ray (10)
Gary Wigington (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15)
The alternates are Caleb McKinney, Tee Brown, Chase Hollingsworth, Randy Lipscomb and Chris Cox.
More than likely three to four players will not be able to play, which opens the door for alternates to get in the field.
Clay is the defending champion and McGatha, Wigington, Calvert, McKinney and Brooks have been previous winners.
Mini-Tour event coming to Cider Ridge
The Rolling Red Mini-Tour, based out of Atlanta, is bringing a tournament to Cider Ridge Oct. 3-4. The purse will be around $7,000, and the tournament will be called the Cider Ridge Classic. It will have a Monday final round.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept.16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. The Aug. 26 afternoon nine-hole scramble saw the old guys playing the young guys. The old-guy team won with Byron Preston, Steve Mullendore, Henry Higginbotham and Mike Beck shooting a score of 9 under par.
“The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 13. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday.
The team of Dennis Austin, Dalton Chandler and Caleb McKinney won the Fight like Fletcher golf tournament last week with a score of 15 under par. In a tie-breaker, second place went to the team of Chris Hubbard, Tony Hicks and Clay Calkins with a score of 14 under par. Third place went to Tim Steward, Timmy Woodard and Mike Thompson.
The team of McClellan, Lane and Hill won first place in the second flight with a round of 10 under par over the team of Preston, Gaines and Mullendore. The team of C. Bowman, Fox and Fox won the third flight with a round of 2 under par.
The Red, White and Blue Scramble will take place Sept. 6. It will be a four-man blind draw scramble. The Club Championship will be held Sept. 18-19.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
The Labor Day Big Cup two-person scramble will be held starting at 8:30 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
