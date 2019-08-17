The 2019 Calhoun County Tour closed out its season with a bang last Sunday. Ty Cole hung on to win his record-breaking fifth tournament of the year and earned player-of-the-year honors for the fourth time in five years.
He opened the tournament with a record-setting 57 on Saturday, but had to hold off a hard-charging Jeremy McGatha on the final day to win by three strokes. McGatha shot 62 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday and got to within two shots with two holes to play. Cole finished at 15 under par for the tournament with McGatha coming in at 12 under.
Brennan Clay was third at 9 under par, while Justin Graveman and Dalton Chandler were next at 7 under par. Ott Chandler was sixth with a score of 6 under par.
Cole has won 18 tour events since joining the tour in 2013.
So what’s next for Cole?
“I am going to retire until spring after two more events. Going to watch some Alabama football and relax. But, seriously, it has been a good year as a whole. I really shot stupid low on Saturday and it is hard to shoot like that two days in a row.”
“The course was as good as I have seen it. The best I have ever seen it. The greens were great and the crew here really did a great job getting the course in shape.”
McGatha commented, “(Cole) gave me some chances today, I just could not take advantage of it. I played steady and just needed to make a few putts. This is my eighth second place in this tournament, so I have been close before.
“However, the state of the tour is great. We had 350 players this year and have added two more tournaments, but we are probably at our limit on events.”
Billy Thompson shot 134 to win the Championship B flight by one shot over Chad Calvert.
Nick Pollard shot a 139 to win the first flight by three shots over Chris Hubbard.
Layton Bussey put together a round of 66 on Sunday to win the second flight with a two-day total of 136. Landon Straub finished second with a score of 142.
Andrew Miller won the third flight with a 145, one stroke better than runner-up Chip Howell. Timmy Woodard won the fourth flight after shooting a final round of even par to shoot a tournament total of 148. Chris Randall was two strokes back at 150.
Kenneth Patterson won the fifth flight by two shots over Cal Lambert with a score of 153.
Kelly Rogers edged Dennis Austin by one stroke to win the sixth flight.
Golfers will gather at “The Hill” next weekend for the Buddy Moore two-man tournament. The team of Brennan Clay and Andrew Brooks is the defending champs.
The year-end match-play championship, featuring the top 16 golfers playing on Saturday and Sunday to determine the match-play champion, will be held Sept. 7-8 at “The Hill.”
Calhoun County match-play championship bracket:
The Buddy Moore Bracket (Seeding noted)
Ty Cole (1) vs. Ott Chandler (16); Daniel Black (8) vs. Dalton Chandler (9); Adrian Geeting (5) vs. Scott Martin (12); Brennan Clay (4) vs. Layton Bussey (13).
The Chris Banister Bracket
Gary Wigington (3) vs. Matt Rogers (14); Justin Graveman (6) vs. Caleb Bowen (11); Randy Lipscomb (7) vs. Chad Calvert (10); Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Jonathan Pate (15).
Pairings are subject to change due to injuries and player schedule changes. Frank Brady, Clay Caulkins and Andrew Brooks are the next three on the list to replace anyone that may drop out.
Chandlers defend title
The father-son team of Ott and Dalton Chandler defended their title in the second annual Alabama State Father-Son Championship last week at Oxmoor Valley.
“It will always be something we can remember,” said Ott. “Our names will be engraved at the top of the Cup forever and to be able to do that with your kid makes it even more special.”
The pair shot 7 under par to win by four strokes under the alternate shot format.
“Dalton is a great driver, so he would hit the drives, and I am pretty good with the irons,” Ott said. “We can wedge and putt with the best of them, so it was just an awesome feeling all around.”
Ott holed out from 120 yards on the 17th hole to open up a safe lead, but they bogeyed 18 to finish at 7 under par.
Local course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On Oct. 2, the RMC Foundation golf tournament will be held. On Oct. 10, the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be held.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. Caleb McKinney, Roger Smith, Steve Mullendore and Ken Renfroe shot 7 under par and won in a chip-off over the team of Tanner Wells, Brock James, Mike Beck and Derrick Maston.
The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities in the “Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament”. The tournament has raised over $110,000 to support local children in need over the last 10 years.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Sept. 2 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
The American Legion will hold a four-person scramble on Aug. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. The cost is $50 a person. There will be two mulligans available for $10 and closest-to-the pin prizes on all the par 3s. There will be “longest drive” prizes from the different tee box colors and other prizes determined by the number of participants. Call David Paul at 256-591-9523 for further information.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
On Aug. 19, the Oxford Fire Department MDA golf tournament will be held. It is a four-man scramble and the entry fee is $50 a person. Call 256-831-3208 for more information.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On Sept. 2, there will be a Red/White/Blue blind-draw scramble beginning at 9 a.m.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament held on Oct.12, beginning at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
2019 Trail cards are now only $20 and for those current cardholders, double loyalty points are available for rounds of golf played in August
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity golf tournament will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. It will be a four-man scramble and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
The monthly senior two-man scramble will be held Aug. 20 at 9 a.m.
On Labor Day, there will be a big cup two-person scramble held on the Backbreaker and Short Course. Larger cups will be placed in diabolical places on each green.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Scott Brasher edged Milton Lay to win the first flight at Pine Tree last Monday. Don McAlister took first place in the second flight and Tom Garvich won the third flight
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.
