 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Cole-Wigington win Buddy Moore

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

It was an uneventful back nine on Sunday as the team of Ty Cole and Gary Wigington took control of the Buddy Moore Charity Tournament on hole No. 8 and pulled away to win their first Buddy Moore by three strokes with a two-day total of 26 under par.

The duo shot a pair of 57s and passed several teams on Sunday to grab a lead they would not relinquish.