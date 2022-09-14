From the Bunker: Cole-Wigington win Buddy Moore

It was an uneventful back nine on Sunday as the team of Ty Cole and Gary Wigington took control of the Buddy Moore Charity Tournament on hole No. 8 and pulled away to win their first Buddy Moore by three strokes with a two-day total of 26 under par.
The duo shot a pair of 57s and passed several teams on Sunday to grab a lead they would not relinquish.
“I did not play really well today, but Gary picked me up and we got the win,” Cole said. “It has been a long season and I am tired.”
The teams of Andrew Brooks-Brennan Clay and Randy Lipscomb-Chad Calvert shot 56 on Saturday and 61 on Sunday to finish three shots back at 23 under par.
The team of Jeremy McGatha and Matt Rogers placed fourth at 21 under par.
The teams of Tanner Wells-Mark McCaig and Tyler Dopson-Will Brown tied for first in the Mary Ann Flight with a two-day score of 16 under par.
Lenn Coffey and Adam Johnson won the Scott Flight with a score of 14 under par. Tim Mullendore and Mike Braxton won the Angie Flight with a score of 5 under par.
County Match Play
The brackets for the County Match Play Championship have been set, and as usual, there are some intriguing matchups.
BUDDY MOORE BRACKET
No. 1 Brennan Clay vs. No. 16 Sawyer Edwards
No. 8 Dane Moore vs. No. 9 Gage Ledbetter
No. 5 Landon Straub vs. No. 12 Corey Ray
No. 4 Ty Cole vs. No. 13 Randy Lipscomb
CHRIS BANISTER BRACKET
No. 3 Jeremy McGatha vs. No. 14 Andrew Brooks
No. 6 Layton Bussey vs. 11 Kevin Daugherty
No. 7 Chad Calvert vs. No. 10 Mason Dennis
No. 2 Gary Wigington vs. No. 15 Clay Calkins
There will be some changes due to scheduling conflicts.
Kronospan Tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held this weekend at Anniston Country Club, Cider Ridge and Silver Lakes. The leaders will play the final round at Anniston Country Club on Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Oct. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.