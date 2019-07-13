The Calhoun County Tour is in its 13th year, and this year is holding two tournaments in their mix outside of the county. Both are in Etowah County, as expansion has gathered more golfers into the fray.
One thing that has stayed the same has been the dominance of Ty Cole and Gary “Twig” Wigington since 2013.
The 2014 Tour was about the time I came along as your golf beat writer, and I have sat in a golf cart in the final round of most every Calhoun event on a Sunday afternoon and have watched Wigington or Cole win 25 of 40 events. Dalton Chandler won six times and Jeremy McGatha bagged three titles.
You can almost go ahead and write four stories with each golfer winning and then just fill in the correct golf course and score to finish up.
Then when you count the fact that Cole and Twig have won three straight Sunny King titles as a team, then you can really appreciate what these guys are doing. It is very hard to go out there and be so consistent at something as long as they have done it.
Cole leads this year’s point standings heading into the home stretch of the 2019 Tour events. He has 1,260 points and Wigington is on his heels with 1,237.5 points. McGatha is third with 1,020 points. The Tour will be in Etowah next week, Pine Hill the week after and at the Hill on Aug. 10 to wrap this year up.
How are they doing it? Cole leads the Tour among those with more than one tournament, with a scoring average of 69.25, while Wigington is fourth with an average score of 70.08. Interestingly enough, both players are not in the top 30 with hitting the fairway, but Cole is first in hitting greens in regulation and Wigington is eighth, which means both do an incredible job from the rough.
Both have three player-of-the year titles and whoever takes the prize this year will take the all-time lead. May the golf begin!
White Plains tourney
The White Plains Over-the-Hill Gang will host its annual summer classic Friday at the Pine Hill Country Club. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with tee-off times at 10 a.m. It is a three-man scramble. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, practice balls, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, two mulligans, door prizes and meal after the round.
For more information contact Jeff Barnwell 256-310-4000 or 256-435-2483 or Cory Etter at the clubhouse.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Junior Clinics are being held each week on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Call the clubhouse for details. Golf fundamentals, rules, etiquette and on-course play are among the items being taught.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. On July 4, Gary Thomas won first place in the dogfight with plus-7 points. Ted Heim was second with plus-5 points. Johnny Barnes won first place on the July 5 dogfight with plus-9 points. Kelly Rogers and Charles Carden each scored plus-7 to tie for second.
The July 6 dogfight was won by Carden with plus-9 points. Second place went to Gary Thomas with plus-2 points. Carden took first place with plus-10 points on the July 7 dogfight. Second place was a tie between Danny Whittaker and Chris Reaves at plus-6.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members. The team of Tyler Dobson, Brett Wells, Roger Chandler, and Derrick Mastin won first place with 8 under this past Thursday.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Aug. 5 The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be held July 22-25 and is for ages 5-13 and will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
On July 26 the Fort McClellan Military Police Reunion Fund Golf Tournament will be held.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
The Fraternal Order of Police Golf Tournament Anniston Lodge #4 will host a golf tournament Aug. 14.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
There will be the monthly senior scramble July 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m. In July, golfers 17 and under pay no green fees if they playing with a paying adult.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA will be at Coosa Farms on July 15 for a 9:00 a.m. start and at Farm Links on Tuesday July 23 with a starting time of 8 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Jimmy Buckelew won the July 6 dogfight with plus-5 points. He edged Bruce Crosson by two points. Crosson won the July 7 dogfight by one point over Jim Kelly and Blu Gowens. Ted Law captured the July 3 dogfight with plus-8 points.
The team of Ed Shetter, Don Richardson and Law won the July 9 scramble with 4-under par
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. Tiffany Keel won the July 5 contest and Brandin Keel finished second.
