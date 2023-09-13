 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Cole-Wigington hold off Montenegro-Bussey to win 'Buddy Moore'

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Forty golfers stood in place on Sunday afternoon as several families who have benefited from “The Buddy Moore” Charity Tournament over the last 15 years told their stories and had their children with them. Emotions poured out as three stories were told about how a child was able to have a needed surgery or needed medical help, and funds raised from “The Buddy Moore” helped them.

Tournament director Matt Rogers reported that over $27,000 has been raised this year.