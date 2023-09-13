From the Bunker: Cole-Wigington hold off Montenegro-Bussey to win 'Buddy Moore'

Forty golfers stood in place on Sunday afternoon as several families who have benefited from “The Buddy Moore” Charity Tournament over the last 15 years told their stories and had their children with them. Emotions poured out as three stories were told about how a child was able to have a needed surgery or needed medical help, and funds raised from “The Buddy Moore” helped them.
Tournament director Matt Rogers reported that over $27,000 has been raised this year.
It made the golf a moot point, but the tournament saw a classic dual between the teams of Ty Cole and Gary “Twig” Wigington and the young golfers of Jesus Montenegro and Leyton Bussey.
The day started with a three-way tie that involved the teams of Montenegro-Bussey, Matt Rogers-Jeremy McGatha and Tanner Wells-Kevin Daugherty.
The Rogers-McGatha pairing struggled early as it used up three of its mulligans on the first hole and only made par. The duo followed that with seven pars and only one birdie over the next eight holes to drop back in their bid for a fourth Buddy Moore title.
The Wells-Daugherty team made a birdie and an eagle over the first three holes, but then had only one birdie over its next 13 holes to drop off the pace.
Cole and Wigington were 15 under and one shot back when the day started. The pair started on a binge with an eagle and five birdies over the first eight holes to get to 22 under. They held a two-shot lead over Bussey-Montenegro.
Both Bussey and Montenegro are former JSU golfers, and Montenegro is playing on the Latin American Tour. The duo birdied four of the first six holes to stay two back at 20 under. The pair birdied No. 8 to get within one shot and were down one going to the back nine.
Both Cole-Wigington and Montenegro-Bussey birdied 12,13 and 14, but a huge bogey at No. 11 dropped Montenegro-Bussey to two back.
Cole-Wigington kept firing away and got it to 27 under while playing two holes ahead. Bussey then put together a string of unbelievably clutch shots. On the par-3 16th hole, he almost holed out and tapped in for birdie to get the team to 25 under par.
Bussey then boomed a 305-yard drive onto the green on the par-4 17th hole. The pair made birdie at 17 and came down the fairway at 18 needing a birdie to tie for the lead. The team was on the road side of the 18th green and needed a high chip to get up on the green that needed to stop immediately as the pin was right on the edge of the green. Bussey plunked it down six inches from the hole and tapped in for birdie to send the tournament into sudden death.
It was the veteran Wigington that answered the charge of the young bucks. His second shot on a par-5 hole landed three feet from the pin, while Bussey-Montenegro had to pitch in from off the green to extend the match.
Wigington tapped in to give the team its second straight Buddy Moore title.
“I know how to pick partners,” Cole said. “I was just out there today watching Twig. It was a lot of fun out there today, not as much pressure. We will have to play better to win the Sunny King though.”
Wigington was playing some of his finest golf of the year after missing the County Championship with COVID. His putting was on, his driver was booming and his iron shots were crisp.
Wigington’s 50-foot downhill putt at 14 was a game-changer. The team had to use mulligans to get over a behind the bunker shot and then could not get the ball stopped by the edge-of-the-green hole as it rolled by 50 feet. Cole nearly made the first putt, but Wigington rolled it in to give the team a huge birdie.
“It is great to play with somebody like Ty,” Wigington said. “It is getting harder and harder to play with these younger guys. They are hitting the ball longer and making more shots than ever before. We can only keep going for so long, so it was great to get a win out here and I am glad to get back after missing the County.”
On the eagle on the playoff hole, Wigington added, “We just hit two good back-to-back shots. The yardage kind of lined up perfectly with the clubs.”
“Those two guys are so good. It was fun to just be out there playing close to them,” Bussey said. “I am still working on a lot of things on my game. I will be practicing as much as I can to try and make my golf game better.”
The team of McCaig-Edwards shot a 59 on Sunday to place third in the Buddy Flight at 25 under par.
The team of Eaton-Elliott placed first in the Mary Ann Flight with a two-day total of 121.
The team of Noah-Fulmer won the Scott Flight in a tie-breaker with a score of 128.
The team of Salmon-Randall won the Angie Flight with a score of 135
Hole-in-one
The cups were bigger Labor Day week, as there were four aces made by local golfers.
Patty Vera rattled one home from 119 yards with a 7-iron on No. 6 at Cane Creek. It was witnessed by Nathan Davis.
Zack Davis aced No. 2 on the Short Course at Silver Lakes. He used an 8-iron from 149 yards. It was witnessed by C.J. Pangburn and Trent Gaddis.
Steve Templeton made a hole-in-one on No. 4 from 142 yds. He was playing at Pine Hill with Ralph Carter and Bruce Collins.
Tommy Beck made a hole-in-one at Pine Hill on No. 4 from 142 yards with a 7-Iron. His playing partners were Johnny Young, Alan Hubbard, & Danny Robertson.
Log-a-Load scramble
Kronospan will host its annual four-man scramble at Silver Lakes on Oct. 13. Last year, according to tournament spokesman Jeremy Oliver, it raised over $60,000 to go to kids in Birmingham Children’s Hospital C.H.I.P.S Clinic, who have been abused physically and sexually. Tee time will be 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. All three of the Robert Trent Jones courses will be available for tournament play. Breakfast and lunch will also be served.
You can also call Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for further information.
Calhoun County Match Play
Here are the opening round matchups. They are subject to change due to scheduling issues, and those just outside the top 16 finishers will move into the tournament as things change. It looks like the tentative date will be sometime in October.
Ty Cole (1) vs. Nick Ledbetter (16)
Jeremy McGatha (2) vs. Justin Graveman (15)
Gary Wigington (3) vs. Sawyer Edwards (14)
John Rollins (4) vs. Vance Lewis (13)
Chas Calvert (5) vs. Chris Cox (12)
Andrew Brooks (6) vs. Landon Straub (11)
Brennan Clay (7) vs. Dustin Travis (10)
Kevin Daugherty (8) vs. Tanner Wells (9)
Cam Hurst, Mason Dennis, Matt Rogers, Jonathan Pate, Hunter Carr and Chip Howell are the golfers that could move into the tournament.
The “Apple Cup”
Cider Ridge and Pine Hill will be hosting its first annual “Apple Cup” two-man scramble Oct. 14-15. Round one will be played at Pine Hill and round two will be played at Cider Ridge. Call either clubhouse for information concerning sign up.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge on Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is Monday, Oct. 2.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m.. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. The entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.