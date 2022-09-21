 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Cole-Wigington claim Sunny King in playoff

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Over 300 golfers descended upon Calhoun County last weekend for the annual 54-hole Sunny King Charity Classic played at Anniston Country Club, Cider Ridge Country Club and Silver Lakes. They came for some two-team golf, fun and to raise money for local charities. Some $125,000 was raised and for the second straight year, the tournament ended in a playoff.

Ty Cole and Gary Wigington thrilled the crowd by tying the tournament up on the 54th hole to force a playoff. Cole’s remarkable approach shot over the trees near the tennis courts at Anniston Country Club landed within four feet and helped his team catch the team of Jesus Montenegro and Layton Bussey and force a playoff.