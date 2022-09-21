From the Bunker: Cole-Wigington claim Sunny King in playoff

Over 300 golfers descended upon Calhoun County last weekend for the annual 54-hole Sunny King Charity Classic played at Anniston Country Club, Cider Ridge Country Club and Silver Lakes. They came for some two-team golf, fun and to raise money for local charities. Some $125,000 was raised and for the second straight year, the tournament ended in a playoff.
Ty Cole and Gary Wigington thrilled the crowd by tying the tournament up on the 54th hole to force a playoff. Cole’s remarkable approach shot over the trees near the tennis courts at Anniston Country Club landed within four feet and helped his team catch the team of Jesus Montenegro and Layton Bussey and force a playoff.
The two teams had battled all weekend and finished 43 under par for the three days of golf. They were the only two teams to shoot under 60 all three days. They were six shots clear of the teams of Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha and Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore, who were 37 under par.
Cole and Wigington hung on for three extra playoff holes and finally got the win on the fourth extra hole. Last year they lost on the sixth playoff hole, so it took 10 tries on No. 16 at ACC before they could pull it out.
The legend continues on for Wigington and Cole, who have dominated play on the Calhoun County Tour since the 2010 season. The two have combined to win 46 individual events and nine player-of-the-year awards.
The other Flight winners were:
First: Acura MDX: Nathan Williams and Jason Payne (-192)
Second: Toyota Tundra: Nathan Franklin and Trenton Ray (-196)
Third: Ford F150: Austen Giesie and Bill Giesie (-199)
Fourth: Honda Pilot: Kenneth Willingham and Mark Cotton (-204)
Fifth: Toyota Tacoma: John McKenzie and Rick Dickerson (-206)
Sixth: Honda Civic: J.T. Wright and Evan Jackson (-210)
The brackets for the County Match Play Championship have been set, and as usual, there are some intriguing matchups.
No. 1 Brennan Clay vs. No. 16 Sawyer Edwards
No. 8 Dane Moore vs. No. 9 Gage Ledbetter
No. 5 Landon Straub vs. No. 12 Corey Ray
No. 4 Ty Cole vs. No. 13 Randy Lipscomb
No. 3 Jeremy McGatha vs. No. 14 Andrew Brooks
No. 6 Layton Bussey vs. 11 Kevin Daugherty
No. 7 Chad Calvert vs. No. 10 Mason Dennis
No. 2 Gary Wigington vs. No. 15 Clay Calkins
There will be some changes due to scheduling conflicts.
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
Bubba Williamson banged home an ace while playing in this week’s Sunny King Charity Classic. He aced No. 8 at Cider Ridge. He used an 8-iron from 138 yards.
Results From Pine Hill senior scramble
Championship Flight: Barthel/Rice 61, D. Maddox/J. Irwin 61, D. Toland/Tomlin 62
First Flight: Wood/K. Johnson 66, Ray/Wilson 66, Thomas/Griguhn 67
Second Flight: Smith/Thrower 69, Smith/Turner 69, Anderson/Turner 69
Third Flight: Hubbert/Vera 72, Vandaveer/McElroy 72, Watson/ Cobb 72
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off around 5.
The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Start times for the Cane Creek dogfights have changed. Report time is now 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Oct. 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.