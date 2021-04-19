From the Bunker: Cole ties Wigington with 20 career wins

“Beautiful weather, winning a tournament and having my 1-year-old son here to celebrate. It does not get any better than that,” Ty Cole said after winning his 20th career Calhoun County Tour event Sunday at Twin Bridges in Gadsden.
The win tied him with Gary “Twig” Wigington on the all-time career wins list.
It was much the same story during Sunday’s final round as Cole put together four birdies on the first six holes of the back nine to break open a tight match in the Gadsden City Championship. He finished at 6-under par, after back-to-back bogeys on the last two holes. Corey Ray placed second at 4-under par. Brennan Clay and Chad Calvert tied for third at 2-under par. Wigington and Harrison Hughston finished tied for fifth at 1-under par.
Clay Calkins won the Championship B flight with the day’s best round, a 69. He finished 2-under par for the tournament and in an overall tie for third place.
Timmy Woodard shot a 68 on Saturday to tie for the lead, but shot an 81 on Sunday to drop back in the pack. Still, Woodard was in the final grouping for Sunday’s final round. Saturday’s 68 was one of his best rounds ever in tournament play and he was proud to be in the final grouping on Sunday.
“I did not really feel any pressure playing with guys,” he said. “I know my game and was just thrilled to play with these guys. I was a little bit timid with the putter today, but it was a fun day.”
Parker Memorial golf
Greg White did not want to play in the Parker Memorial Masters Meat Fest Indoor Putting Contest. However, the group needed one more to make it an even number of players, and he entered the tournament. Turns out it was a good move as he won the tournament, starting with a stunning opening-round upset of the heavily favored William Weiser, who had brought his own ball and putter to the event played on indoor carpet holes. White then advanced to the championship match where he aced a putt and defeated Nathan Gober.
“I am the defending champion, now,” White said. “It was a great moment.”
“That ain’t golf,” Weiser said. “I was not used to a hole going up at the end of a putt. I can’t believe it.”
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament will be held May 7, at The Anniston Country Club, with registration at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont golf tournament
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m. at Pine Hill Country Club, the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
White Plains golf tournament
There will be a White Plains High School “Over the Hill Gang” scramble on Friday teeing off at 10 a.m. It is a three-man scramble and includes green fee, cart, practice balls at the range, longest drive contest, closest to the pin contest, door prizes and a grand prize to a lucky player. Contact Jeff Barnwell at 256-310-4000 or Donnie Ford at 256-310-7216 for more information and to sign up for the tournament.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Sept 25-26.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. Thursday’s afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Danny Whittaker, Hunter Carr, Ryan Jones and Roger Smith with a score of 7-under par. Second place went to the team of Dalton Chandler, Mickey Travis, Blake Gilmore and Roger Chandler with a score of 6-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be May 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine.
The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fund-raiser golf tournament June 18 beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
