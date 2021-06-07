From the Bunker: Cole rallies to win Wilfred Galbraith

On the Calhoun County Tour, all the golfers want to know what Ty Cole and Gary Wigington are shooting. No lead is safe, as the two are always lurking in the shadows, if they are not leading the tournament.
The two have combined for 43 tour wins all-time, and on Sunday at the 54-hole Wilfred Galbraith, they put on another show, rallying from back in the pack to finish one-two in the tournament.
Ty Cole grinded out his third victory of the year as he birdied 18 with a 15-foot putt to take the win over Wigington by one stroke.
Cole was one stroke back of current University of South Alabama golfer and two-time winner on the tour Jacob LeCroy. Cole was 1-under par, and Wigington was tied with LeCroy for the lead at 2-under par after Friday’s round.
LeCroy fired another 68 on Saturday and had a three-stroke lead over Cole and a five-stroke lead over Wigington, who shot a 73. Clay Guerin was within two shots and there was a logjam of golfers headed into Sunday’s final round.
LeCroy stumbled early with a double bogey and several bogies and dropped out of the lead. Cole put on a charge and grabbed the lead at No. 12. Wigington was on fire as well, and was tied with Cole in the clubhouse as Cole came up 18 needing a birdie for the win.
Cole boomed a drive and had a 15-footer for birdie. Cole, one of the best clutch putters in the game, knocked it home for the win and avoided a playoff with Wigington. Cole is pulling ahead in the race for another player of the year award. It’s just amazing to watch him play the final nine holes each week and see him hit shots under pressure.
Ross Napier, Guerin and LeCroy finished in a three-way tie for third place. Dalton Chandler finished sixth at even par. Brennan Clay and Scott Martin finished at 4-over par for the tournament.
Jackson King won the Championship Flight 2 with a score of 211, while Ryan Howard took the Championship Flight 3 with a score of 223.
Jeremy Willis took honors in the first flight (two rounds) with a score of 146. Cameron McCarreth and Luke Armstrong tied for first place in the second flight with a score of 159. Daniel Smith won the third flight with a score of 159. Greg Rainey won the fourth flight with a score of 178, and Don Springer won the senior division with a score of 150.
Cane Creek Monthly Senior Scramble
The monthly Cane Creek two-man scramble was Monday and the team of Toland/Minton won flight one with a score of 64. Shook/Hood finished second with a score of 65, and Howell/Muskewitz placed third with a 66. Whitman/Potterfield won flight two with a score of 72. Second place went to the team of Borchlet/Franklin at 73 and third place went to Drummond/Haywood with a score of 74.
Ken Koskodan was the closest to the hole at No. 6 . There were 17 teams and two flights.
Parker Memorial 'The Rider Cup'
The Parker Memorial Baptist Church golfers got a cup off the desk of maintenance supervisor Tim Rider and taped a golf ball to the top of it and “The Tim Rider Cup” was born.
Parker is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format for a chance to get your church’s name on “The Rider Cup.”
The men will be teeing it up at 5 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, and coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 16, with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
There will be summer youth camps the first four weeks of June for members. This includes golf, tennis, lunch and swimming. Call the clubhouse and sign up now if you are a member.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. The team of Kevin Wells, Brett Wells, Roger Smith and Matthew Hortagan won the scramble at 5-under par. They won in a chip-off over the team of C.J. Smith, David Clontz, Clay Blackwell and Blake Lowery.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be July 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
There will be a junior golf camp June 28-30 for boys and girls ages 7-12. It will be from 8:30 a.m. until noon each day. Call the clubhouse for more details.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
