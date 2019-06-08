Going into Sunday’s final round of the Wilfred Galbraith Anniston Country Club Invitational, many might've thought Ty Cole’s run of victories on the Calhoun County Tour was going to slow down.
After all, he was seven shots back heading into the final found, and it appeared Gary Wigington had a firm grasp on the title with a four-shot lead over the field.
Never count out Cole, however, as the leaders faltered, and Cole shot 66 to take the win. Wigington shot 75 to finish third, and first-round leader Garrett Burgess show 70 on the last day of the 54-hole event to finish one stroke behind Cole.
Dalton Chandler and Ryan Howard tied for fourth at 1 over. Jeremy McGatha came in sixth at 2 over.
It was Cole’s third straight Tour win this year. He has won seven of the last 11 Tour events. Wigington has won three in that stretch, and the two continue to battle for first in the Tour standings.
Cole has now won 16 tour events all-time and Wigington 15.
Brennan Clay fired a 68 on Sunday to edge Ott Chandler by one stroke to win the Championship B flight. Scott Martin finished two strokes back, while Daniel Black and Randy Archer tied for fourth place.
Logan Archer edged Randy Lipscomb by three strokes in the Championship C flight with a 3-day score of 224.
Tyler Dopson shot 145 to win the first flight. Chip Howell was second at one stroke back with 146. Eric Lett won the second flight with 158.
Doug Sears shot 78-74—152 to win the senior division. James Ramey was second at 153.
Cane Creek Fort McClellan monthly senior two-man scramble: it was another perfect day for golf Monday as 64 golfers showed up for the two-man monthly scramble.
“There was some great food from the Grille (pulled pork), great weather and some great golf,” Mike McKinney said.
The team of Irvin-Maddox shot a 60 to take first place in the first flight. They were three strokes better than the teams of Barthel-Baught and Martin-Ray.
The team of Thompson-Steward won the second flight in a scorecard playoff over the teams of Boyd-Templeton and Mozakowski-Johnson. All shot rounds of 68.
The third flight went to the team of Busch-Eades who shot a 71. The teams of Cunningham-Edwards and Hicks-McKay shot 72.
July 1 is the next event and is filling up fast. It is limited to 80 golfers.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday and Sunday, there will be the ACC parent-child tournament, always a popular event. The field is limited to the first 40 teams and will have a 10 a.m. shotgun start each day. The Sunny King Classic will be July 12-14, and on Aug. 17-18, there will be the ACC four-ball invitational.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
There is a Thursday afternoon scramble each week starting at 5 p.m. Al Johnson, Danny Whittaker, Roger Chandler and Mark Gaines took first place at 9-under par.
The rain-plagued Parker Memorial William Weiser Invitational was postponed until Friday at 1 p.m.
The Calhoun County Championship is scheduled for Aug. 10-11. The “Buddy Moore” will be Aug. 24-25, and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 9 a.m. with a tee time of 9:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be July 1. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
The Alabama State Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Tournament will be June 18-20.
There will be two-man senior scrambles June 10, July 8, Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
There is a summer junior camp coming up. It will be July 22-25, from 8 a.m. to noon each day. It's for ages 5-13.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Piedmont High School golf coach Horace Bramblett is having his annual three-person scramble fundraiser at Pine Hill on July 6. Businesses or individuals can sponsor a hole for $100. The cost is $60 a player and includes lunch. All proceeds go to Piedmont High School golf. Sign up now and play a little golf on Fourth of July weekend for a good cause. Coach Bramblett’s contact number is 256-447-2829.
The team of Norris Ray, Jerome Wilson and Ted Law took first place in the first flight of the recent Harvest Church Golf Tournament at 14-under par. The team of Randall Doss, Cameron McCareeth and Gage Miller placed second with the team of Jerry Irwin, Brian Irwin and Ken Boyd finishing in third place.
The team of Heath Waldrop, Sean Kline and Kobie Webb won the second flight at 11 under. Gary Austin, Ron McClellan and Vernon Marcoullier came in second and the team of Rickey Hurst, Rickey Hurst Jr. and Austin Hurst came in third.
On July 27-28, the Pine Hill Invitational will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. The next event is Tuesday.
This month’s senior two-man scramble will be held June 18 at 9 a.m.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
On June 25 the Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The SSGA was at Pine Tree Country Club on June 3, and John Atwood won the first flight. Mark Griffin and Tony Micallef finished second and third, respectively. Randall Talley won the second flight as he bested second-place finisher Peter Pooler. Bruce Gurley and Paul Baker finished 1-2 in the third flight, and Mitch Martin took first place in the fourth flight.
The SSGA will hold its next event Monday at Oak Mountain.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30 a.m. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.