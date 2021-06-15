From the Bunker: Cole putting together dominant season

Ty Cole put another feather in his cap last weekend with a win at Anniston Country Club. His second career win at The Wilfred Galbraith gave him 22 all-time wins on the Calhoun County Golf Tour. He now has at least two career wins at all of the older tour events except Pine Hill, which is coming up in July. He has won at least one event at all of the nine current tour stops, something no one else has done.
The only thing he hasn’t won is the end-of-the-year match-play championship, an event he rarely plays in.
Cole is the current leader in points on the 2021 Tour and appears in line to win his fifth Player-of-the-Year award, which would put him ahead of Gary Wigington, who has four career titles.
Cole has 1,297.5 points and has won three events. Wigington is second with 1,055 points. Brennan Clay is third with 1,000 points and one win. Andrew Brooks and Jeremy McGatha are tied for fourth with 682.5 points.
Corey Ray is sixth with 655 points and Dalton Chandler is seventh with 549.3 points. Josh Poole (540), Scott Martin (540) and Clay Calkins (527.5) round out the top ten points leaders at just past the halfway point of the season.
Briarmeade, Pine Hill, Gadsden and the Calhoun County Championship remain on the calendar.
Other stats show veteran Ott Chandler leading the tour with the fewest putts per round at 27. Billy Thompson and Ted Heim are right behind with an average of 28 per round.
Cole and Wigington are tied for the lead in birdies made with 43 for the year. Brooks is third with 35.
Cole leads in eagles made with five on the year. Brooks is second with two.
Chip Howell leads in fairways hit with a 10.88 average. Martin (10.67) and Calkins (10.50) are right behind him.
Chase Hollingsworth leads in greens hit with a 16.0 average. Cole is next at 14.60 and Dalton Chandler third at 13.25.
The Rider Cup
The Parker Memorial Baptist Church golfers got a cup off the desk of maintenance supervisor Tim Rider and taped a golf ball to the top of it and “The Rider Cup” was born.
Parker is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format for a chance to get your church’s name on the cup.
The men will be teeing it up at 5 p.m. on July 8, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries, and coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
There will be summer youth camps the first four weeks of June for members. This includes golf, tennis, lunch and swimming. Call the clubhouse and sign up now if you are a member.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. Last week’s scramble was won by the team of Tanner Wells, Hunter Carr, Henry Higginbotham, Brett Wells and Steve Mullendore with a score of 8-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be July 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Taylor Made will have a fitting June 24 from noon until 4 p.m. Cleveland Golf and Srixon will be in town from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 27.
A junior golf camp (boys and girls ages 7-12) will be held June 28-30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
