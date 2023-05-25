 Skip to main content
From the Bunker: Cole gets the win at Twin Bridges

Photo by Trent Penny

The Calhoun County Tour ventured just outside the county to play its second tournament of the year last weekend at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden.

It was an epic final round as veteran Ty Cole hung around all afternoon and caught Dustin Travis on the last hole of the 36-hole event and then won on the second playoff hole.