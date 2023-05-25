From the Bunker: Cole gets the win at Twin Bridges

The Calhoun County Tour ventured just outside the county to play its second tournament of the year last weekend at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden.
It was an epic final round as veteran Ty Cole hung around all afternoon and caught Dustin Travis on the last hole of the 36-hole event and then won on the second playoff hole.
Travis, who was a White Plains golfer from a few years back, has decided to pursue more golf on the Tour and he opened up a two-shot lead after Saturday’s opening round.
Ty Cole, a 22-time winner on the Tour, was locked up in a three-way tie for fourth place, five strokes back and lurking.
The course played very tough on Sunday and everyone but Cole quickly dropped out of contention. Travis birdied the second hole to up the lead to six strokes at 5 under par.
Cole birdied No. 4 and 5 to get to 1 under and pull within four strokes of Travis, who was on a streak of pars. Travis bogeyed 7 and 8, as he was struggling with his putter, and the lead was down to just two strokes.
Travis had two big putts at 9 and 10 to save par and appeared to have righted the ship. He then birdied 11 and 12 to get back to 5 under par. The lead was four with five holes to go as Cole was on a run of ten straight pars to at 1 under par for the tournament.
Travis had a bogey at 14 and 15, while Cole got a birdie putt to drop at 15, and the lead was down to one. Both golfers parred 16 and 17, and Travis was clinging to a one-shot lead as they approached the 18th green. Cole made par and Travis’ 10-foot put hung on the edge of the cup, but would not go down. This sent the two into a playoff on the front nine.
On the second hole, Cole hit a booming drive just short of the par-4 green. Travis split the fairway and then knocked it 25 feet away from the pin on the green. Cole pitched from a tough angle to within 6 feet. Travis made his par, and Cole knocked home his 6-footer for the win.
Cole only led once in the whole tournament and it was on the last shot of the second playoff hole.
“I will take it anyway I can,” Cole said. “Dustin played really well, he really played better than I did today. So, I was fortunate to get the win.”
Cole had no bogeys on his card for the day to go with four birdies.
“It has been a while since I have been in this kind of environment, so I was a little nervous, but I had a couple of chances to win the tournament, but just could not get the ball to drop,” Travis said.
Cole commented on his playoff birdie, “I was fortunate that the ball was sitting up. This enabled me to get under the ball and put some spin on it and get it close.”
Kevin Daugherty placed third with a score of plus one. Gary Wigington and Brennan Clay tied for fourth with a score of two over par for the tournament.
Chris Leonhardt (152) won the Championship “B” Flight and Chad Hare (151) won the Championship “C” Flight. Scotty McFry (156) took first place in the First Flight, while Nathan Williams (174) won the Second Flight.
Clay Calkins won the Senior “B” championship with a score of 153. Jerry Frasier shot an amazing 69-70 to win the Senior title.
Cane Creek Kappa Alpha Psi
The 2023 APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held at Cane Creek on Friday, June 16, with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble with a cost of $75 a person. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf and cart, range balls and lunch.
If you cannot participate, please show your support for the Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. All money raised goes directly to the scholarship fund.
Hole-in-one
Milton Harris aced No. 7 at the “Hill” this week. Witnesses were Derrick Cotton and Dave Dillman.
Tournament results at Pine Hill
The team of George Salmon, Jason Johnson and Dustin Travis (-15) won the Over-the-Hill Gang tournament by three shots last week.
Piedmont Golf
The Bulldogs will have their annual three-man scramble on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. out at Pine Hill Country Club. The cost is $60 a player and hole sponsorships are available from any Piedmont High School golfer or Coach Bramblett. Call 256-447-2829 or 256-294-8580 for more information.
Drive, Chip and Putt
The Drive, Chip and Putt national competition for youth that ends up at Augusta National Golf Course each year has announced its plans. There are local qualifiers, then regional qualifiers to be held this summer with the finals being next year around the time of the Masters.
One of the local qualifiers will be held at RTJ Silver Lakes on July 17. Mark your calendar for that event.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational will be played June 2-4. It is a 54-hole event and Jacob LeCroy is the defending champion.
The Parent-Child tournament will be held June 17-18. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be played at ACC, Silver Lakes and Cider Ridge Sept. 15-17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Monday and Tuesday only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The 87th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 19-20. Andrew Brooks is the defending champion. The “Buddy Moore” Charity Classic will be played Sept. 9-10.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): Start time for the City of Anniston Cane Creek senior two-man dogfight is 9 a.m., with a sign-up time of 8:30 a.m. The next one is on Monday, June 5.
The Anniston City Championship will be played June 24-25. The defending champion is Ty Cole.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
On Friday, May 26, the You and Bubba Scramble will be held. The cost is $40 a person and is a one-man scramble. Start time is 2 p.m. Call the club house for more details.
There will be a Junior Golf Camp from 9-12 in the morning June 6-9. The cost will be $200 per child.
The Oxford City Championship will be held on July 8-9. Sawyer Edwards is the defending champion.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Pine Hill will host the Red, White and Blue Scramble on Memorial Day, beginning with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members and will be played in A-B-C-D format.
The Cornerstone Church golf tournament will be played on June 10.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be played July 29-30. Jeremy McGatha is the defending champion.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fee is $70 or $60 with a 2023 Trail Card. Entry fee includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, lunch and prizes. Eligible for participants ages 50 and older.