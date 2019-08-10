Ty Cole, winner of four tour events this year and the leader in the points standings, stunned everyone at “The Hill” Saturday with an incredible round of 57. He takes a 5-stroke lead into today’s final round of the Calhoun County Championship.
Words were flying around the clubhouse like, “He shot what? Did you say a 57? and Are you kidding me?” Yes it was true. Cole shot a 57 to break the course record at “The Hill”. He finished with 10 birdies and two eagles in his round to go along with a bogey.
After three holes, Cole was at even par. He played the last 15 holes 13 under par.
Last year, he won the two-day tournament with a score of 12 under par. Jeremy McGatha shot a spectacular 62 and still finds himself five strokes back. Adrian Geeting was in third place with a 64. Justin Graveman, Ott Chandler and Dalton Chandler had rounds of 66.
Gary Wigington was forced to leave on the fourth hole with bone spurs in his left elbow. He was second in the points standings, and now Cole will win the season-long points race and player-of-the-year honors.
Cane Creek two-man
The weather was perfect again for the latest Fort McClellan two-man senior scramble last week at Cane Creek. Thirty-one teams showed up for some great golf, a taco bar for lunch and four flights worth of winners.
The team of Frank and David Tolland shot a 62 to win the first flight. They were one stroke better than the team of Jerry Irwin and Don Maddox. Randy Brown and David Waddell won a scorecard playoff to defeat Phillip Meadows and Charles Pinckard. Both teams shot a 68.
Third flight winners were Steve Williams and Rick Barthel, who shot a 72 and won a scorecard playoff over Jeff Conwell and Dillard Wood. Danny Cumming and Sgt. Major Herschel Harris won the fourth flight with a score of 77. They won a scorecard playoff over the team of Jim Sherman and Larry Smith. The closest to the hole was won by Michael Downey on hole No. 6.
Mike McKinney commented, “We are trying to make it more interesting as we are now having four flights, which gives more people chances to win and we will have two closest-to-the-pin holes.”
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
On Oct. 2, the RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be held. On Oct. 10, the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be held.
The 2019 Anniston Country Club Four Ball Tournament will be held Aug. 17-18. Members are urged to sign up by Aug. 16. The tournament will consist of 36 holes best or better ball. Ladies and players age 62 and older will be allowed to play from the yellow tees. All other players will play from the white tees. The tournament will be flighted into four flights after Saturday’s round. Flights will be based on Saturday’s scores. The field is limited to 32 teams.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
There are dogfights each Saturday and Sunday. Last Sunday’s dogfight was won by Benji Turley with a score of plus-10 points. Second place went to Ted Heim at plus-8 points. Third place went to Caleb Bowen at plus-7 points. Fourth place was split by Tim Dennison, Johnny Barnes, Gary Thomas and Kelly Rogers with scores of plus-4 points.
The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members.
Last Thursday’s scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Michael Fegan, Randy Watson and Steve Mullendore. They won in a chip-off with a score of 10 under par. Second place at 10 under par was Frank Brady, Kevin Wells, Andrew Cronan and Blake Gilmore. Third place went to the team of Tyler Dobson, Chad Mullinax, Chris Reaves and Roger Chandler with a score of 8 under par.
The “Buddy Moore” will be held Aug. 24-25 and the Calhoun County match-play event will be Sept 7-8. Please contact Matt Rogers at 256-453-0206 for entry and sponsorship opportunities in the “Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament”. The tournament has raised over $110,000 to support local children in need over the last 10 years.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30.
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Sept. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
The American Legion will hold a four-person scramble on Aug. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. The cost is $50 a person. There will be two mulligans available for $10 and closest-to-the pin prizes on all the par-3 holes. There be “longest drive” prizes from the different tee box colors and other prizes determined by the number of participants. Call David Paul at 256-591-9523 for further information.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
There will be a two-man senior scramble Aug. 12 and Oct. 14 at a cost of $45 a player. That includes green and cart fees.
On Aug. 19, the Oxford Fire Department MDA Golf Tournament will be held. It is a four-man scramble and the entry fee is $50 a person. Call 256-831-3208 for more information.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Fraternal Order of Police Anniston Lodge No. 4 will host a golf tournament Aug. 14.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament held on Oct.12 beginning at 9 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
2019 Trail cards are now only $20 and for those current cardholders, double loyalty points are available for rounds of golf played in August.
The third annual Alzheimer’s Charity Golf Tournament will be held at 8 a.m. on Sept. 20 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. It will be a four-man scramble and the team fee is $400. Contact Ashley Chauncey at 256-782-0960 for further information.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Ron Fleming won the first flight in last week’s tournament held at Silver Lakes. Bobby Vinson placed second. Harold Riggs won the second flight and Don McAllister was second. The next event will be held at Pine Tree on Aug. 12 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
The course will host a two-man scramble senior tournament on the second Wednesday of each month. It is a 9 a.m. shotgun start, with registration by 8:30. The entry fee is $30 each, and this includes lunch and prize payout. The number of flights will be determined by the number of teams, with a minimum of two. Players must be at least 50 years old. Contact Ted Law at Indian Oaks.
The popular Friday night putting contests are held weekly at 7:30 p.m.
