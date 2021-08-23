From the Bunker: Cole, Clay set to battle for Player of the Year honors

The Calhoun County Tour heads to “The Hill” this weekend to wrap up its regular season, and it looks like it will be a battle to the last hole to determine the regular-season champion and who will be named Player of the Year.
Currently, four-time winner Ty Cole holds a 35-point lead over second-place Brennan Clay. In short, Clay needs a win and for Cole to finish down in the standings a bit in the season finale.
Cole has been grinding out wins at an impressive rate over the last seven years and has earned Player-of-the-Year awards in four of his last six years.
The battle for a top-16 finish remains a story headed into the final tournament. The top 16 qualify for the Ryder Cup-like County Match Play Championships later in the season.
Currently, Tanner Wells, Dalton Chandler and Chip Howell hold down the three final spots and will be fighting to hold off challengers.
Cole leads the Tour in scoring average with a score of 69.50 per round. Right on his heels is Gary Wigington at 70.75 and Clay at 71.00.
Wigington needs a win to keep alive his streak of winning at least one event each year for the last 11 years.
Mini-Tour event coming to Cider Ridge
The Rolling Red Mini-Tour, based out of Atlanta, is bringing a tournament to Cider Ridge Oct. 3-4. The purse will be around $7,000, and the tournament will be called the Cider Ridge Classic. It will have a Monday final round.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
The Rider Cup
Parker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format.
The men will be teeing it up at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Cane Creek. The cost is $20 for nine holes, cart fees, a burger, fries and a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept. 16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. The Aug. 12 Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Byron Preston, Andrew Tyson, Henry Higginbothom and Blake Gilmore with a score of 8 under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 13. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The team of Irwin/Maddox shot a 62 to win the monthly Pine Hill senior scramble on Aug. 17. The team of Barthel/Williams placed second and Minton/Toland finished third.
The team of Gable/Toland won first flight on tiebreakers over the team of Brown/Waddell. Both shot a round of 66. The team of Carlisle/Reese captured first place in the second flight with a score of 71.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.