From the Bunker: Cole claims 25th Calhoun County Tour victory

The winds were calm, the heat was bearing down, and three golfers plodded through the last 18 holes of the Anniston City Open at Cane Creek last weekend to determine a champion.
If it seemed like they had been there before, they had. There was first-round leader Ty Cole, the 2018 winner of this tournament, who came into the day with a five-shot lead after shooting an opening-round 64. Gary Wigington, the 2019 winner, and Brennan Clay, the 2021 winner, were in the final pairing as both started the day five back.
Clay chopped two strokes off the lead as the group moved to the back nine with Clay down by three. Wigington was struggling with the putter and could not get a putt to go down. He shot a 38 on the front nine and dropped out of the race.
The back nine saw steady pars. Clay dropped a birdie to cut Cole’s lead to one headed to hole No. 18. Both Clay and Cole landed short of the green with their second shot on the par-5 hole. Cole opened the door for Clay after missing a birdie putt and tapping in for par.
This left Clay with a birdie putt to tie and force a playoff. However, he came up short.
It was Cole’s 25th all-time victory on the Tour. Wigington has 23 all-time wins.
“It was good to get the win. I got a lot of good bounces on Saturday that set me up for today,” Cole said. “I managed to make my way around a few holes that were not in the best shape as well as I could with a good player like Brennan playing well right behind me.”
Wigington took third place with a score of 2 under par, seven strokes behind Cole.
Bumper Jones won the Championship B flight with a score of 158. Chris Sanford placed second with a round of 160, and Bob Eaton came in third at 163.
David Sanders won the Senior Championship flight with a two-day total of 150. He was two strokes better than Tim Hill. Kurt Duryea finished third with a score of 157.
Hole-in-one
Wade Monroe had a hole-in-one on June 16 at the Anniston Country Club. He aced hole No. 5 with an 8-iron. Andy Soleman, Robert Prather and Ronnie Held were witnesses.
Sunny King sign-up
It’s time to sign up for the 43rd annual Sunny King Charity Classic. Registration will be from July 1 until August 15. The cost is $770 per team. The event will be held Sept. 15-18. Visit www.kingclassic.com to register.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held July 11. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Pine Hill Invitational will be held July 30-31. The defending champion is Brennan Clay.
The team of Toland/Mitton shot a 61 to win the senior scramble on June 20. The team of Haywood/Drummond took second, and the team of Flummer/Flummer finished third.
The team of Busch/Marshall shot a 67 and won a three-way tie-breaker to take first in the second flight. The teams of Fields/Bedford and Sanderson/Sanderson shot 67.
The team of Miller/Thomas shot a 70 and took first place in the third flight. They won a three-way tie-breaker over the teams of Jackson/Waldrop and McClain/Landers.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held on July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.