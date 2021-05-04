From the Bunker: Cole bests Wigington for Oxford City Championship

Their dominance on the Calhoun County Tour has been clear over the last nine years since both have been playing in the stroke events. Ty Cole and Gary “Twig” Wigington have combined to win 35 of 59 events and 19 of the last 22. The story is much the same each week as the two battle down the last 18 holes in the final grouping to determine a winner.
Sunday’s final at the Oxford City Championship was much the same, but differed in that for the first time the two were tied at days end and had to go to a playoff to determine a winner. Cole survived with a birdie on the playoff hole to garner his second win of the year and 22nd all-time on the Tour.
Cole held a two-stroke lead over Wigington heading into the final round. After he birdied the first hole, Cole extended the lead to three shots, and it looked like it was over. Wigington struggled with his driver on the first four holes but managed to save pars and hang around. Cole had a double-bogey at No. 6, and his lead was down to one.
Wigington’s game began to come together as he was stringing together eight straight pars. After Cole bogeyed No. 8, they were tied.
Wigington birdied Nos. 9 and 10 to take the lead. His birdie at No. 10 came on a 60-foot chip in. Cole and Wigington matched one another shot-for-shot over the next four holes. Both birdied No. 15, and when Wigington birdied No. 16, he took a two-stroke lead with two holes to go and it looked over.
But not so fast! Both had birdie putts at No. 17. Wigington’s putt just missed and Cole jammed his in. The lead was one and Cole had life. Cole’s second shot on the par-5 18th was a thing of beauty, as he flirted with the big drop off behind the green and knocked it within 10 feet to make birdie. The match was tied after Wigington made par after hitting his second shot in the bunker in front of the green.
The two went back to the 18th tee, and Cole duplicated the second shot that helped tie the match. He was within 10 feet and that was all he needed to claim the second leg of the three city championships. He won the Gadsden City Championship two weeks ago, the Oxford City Championship this week and the Anniston City Championship will be May 22-23.
What a treat this weekend was as we got to watch two great golfers playing their best on a perfect Sunday afternoon.
Andrew Brooks placed third, six strokes back at 1-over par. He shot a final round 69. Kevin Daugherty (plus-2), Scott Martin (plus-3) Caleb McKinney (plus-3), Landon Straub (plus-3) and Dalton Chandler (plus-3) were all under par during Sunday’s final round.
Straub and Chandler tied for first in the first flight, while Brennan Clay (82-67—149) won the second flight. Clay Calkins (86-68—154) won the third flight.
Ethan Davis (91-73—164) won the fourth flight. Gage Miller (93-80—173) won the fifth flight. Jim Rainey won the sixth flight. Dennis Austin won the senior flight one and Gary Austin won the senior championship flight.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct 21. The RMC Foundation will hold their annual tournament on Oct. 6.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be June 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
This month’s senior event will take place on May 18 at 9 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for the season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
