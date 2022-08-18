From the Bunker: Clay wins playoff to claim Gadsden Invitational

Brennan Clay and Ty Cole are both chasing points leader Gary Wigington and needed a win last weekend in the Gadsden Invitational played at the Gadsden Country Club.
The duo put on a show for the folks in Gadsden as both fired a final-round 69 to come from off the pace and force a two-hole playoff that Clay won.
Clay, who has been on the brink of winning this year while piling up second-place finishes, got the win Sunday. He won the Match Play in 2020 and won at Cane Creek and Pine Hill last year. His fourth Calhoun County win pushed him into an eighth-place tie with Freeman Fite with four wins.
Second-round leader Paul Bruce and Woodie Eubanks finished one stroke back at 7 under par. Clay and Cole finished at 8 under par. Wigington finished seventh at even par for the 54-hole event.
Jeremy McGatha won the Championship B Flight with a score of 2 under par. Tanner Wells shot a 225 to win the Championship C Flight.
Grant Gilmer (167, Fourth Flight), Joe Hedgepath (161, Third Flight), Nathan Nailer (150, Second Flight) and Keith Crumpton (137, First Flight) were also winners on the 36-hole piece of the tournament.
Hot shots
The holes must be a little bigger at Pine Hill Country Club as three golfers made historic shots in the last few days. Sammy Maddox made a double eagle on No. 6 playing with Don Maddox, Jerry Irwin, Jerry Cobb and Brian Irwin. It was the first of his career.
The next big shot went to Keith Haywood as he made a hole-in-one on No. 4.
Jason Taylor wrapped up the big shots by making his first-career ace on No. 4 from 171 yds. He used a 7-iron and was playing with his son, Jaylon.
Meanwhile, Frankie Hanvey scored his first hole-in-one at Silver Lakes Mindbreaker on No. 4. He used a 7-iron from 170 yards. The shot was witnessed by Shane Lee, Mike Lee and Ricky Carden.
Over at Cider Ridge, Derrick Kirby started his round of golf with an eagle on No. 1 as he holed his second shot from 165 yards.
Kronospan Tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids Charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
APAC of Kappa Alpha Psi Inc. Scholarship Tournament
Friday, Sept. 2, Cane Creek will host a two-person scramble with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun start. The fee is $100 a person and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.
You can contact Tim Sudduth to sign up and get more details. His contact information is 770-317-4642 and TimSudduth@bellsouth.net
Salute to Industry Tournament
The Anniston Country Club will play host to the annual Salute to Industry golf tournament. It will be held on Sept. 8, with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It is a four-person scramble. Call Mary Katherine Ginn at 256-237-3536 for more details.
Fight Like Fletcher Tournament
The Fight Like Fletcher golf tournament will be held Aug. 20 at Pine Hill Country Club. It is a three-man scramble and will have a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $60 per player. Call 256-237-2633 to sign up.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
Last Thursday’s “Big T” nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Randy Taylor, Josh Taylor and Ken Renfroe with a score of 5 under par.
The 86th Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 27-28, and the Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County and Match-Play championships.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
With cooler weather being predicted for the next several weeks, start times for the Cane Creek dogfights will change. Starting Aug. 22, report time will be at 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m. This change is for Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday dogfights.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 12. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Sept. 6, Oct, 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.