From the Bunker: Clay wins playoff to claim Gadsden Invitational

Photo by Trent Penny

Brennan Clay and Ty Cole are both chasing points leader Gary Wigington and needed a win last weekend in the Gadsden Invitational played at the Gadsden Country Club.

The duo put on a show for the folks in Gadsden as both fired a final-round 69 to come from off the pace and force a two-hole playoff that Clay won.