From the Bunker: Clay wins first Calhoun County Tour stroke-play event

On Sunday, about three hours before Phil Mickelson made his historic walk down the 18th at the PGA Championship with about 5,000 of his friends, Brennan Clay was having similar success, winning his first Calhoun County stroke-play event at Cane Creek, and it was just as thrilling.
There weren’t 5,000 fans there — maybe around 30 — but the action was just as dramatic as Clay dropped home two long, clutch putts to stave off elimination and defeat Trussville’s Justin Graveman on the third playoff hole to win the Anniston City Championship.
First-round leaders Gary Wigington and Chad Calvert struggled early, as Clay and Graveman got off to quick starts and were soon three strokes ahead of the pack. Graveman was at 5 under as they made the turn and was grinding out pars. Clay was one back until he bogeyed No. 12, dropping back to 3 under for the tournament.
Graveman parred the last nine holes to finish at 5-under par, leaving Clay to make up two strokes. He got one back with a birdie at No. 14.
Meanwhile, Ty Cole and Wigington began to make a run at the leaders. With the par-5, 18th as the finishing hole, both needed an eagle to have a shot at pulling out a win. There were no eagles to be made on 18, and Cole finished at 4 under and Wigington at 3 under.
This set the stage for Clay as he rolled in a 20-foot putt for birdie to tie Graveman for the lead. Graveman then missed a 4-foot birdie putt and the golfers went back to No. 1 to settle the issue.
Both parred the first hole, and Graveman appeared to win again when he chipped in for birdie on the second hole. Clay was just off the green and answered with a bouncing 15-footer for birdie to send the golfers to hole No. 3.
An errant tee-shot by Graveman opened the door for Clay, and he parred the hole for the win.
“I finally got me a stroke-play win,” Clay said. “You never really know how to win one of these until you win one, but I knew I could win one someday. I just could not seem to get any birdies out there today until late.
“On 18, I thought I was going to have to make eagle to win it and I changed my mind on the club selection three times. Then I had a long one for birdie and the putt just rolled in.
“I thought my putt on the second playoff hole was going to be short, but it went down. I would like to think I can be known as a good clutch putter and I was making them those last few holes. Justin was playing so well out there and was so hard to catch.”
Chip Howell shot an even-par 144 for the tournament to win the Championship B flight. He won in a scorecard playoff over Jeremy McGatha.
Danny Whittaker won the first flight with a score of 152 and Chris Reaves took the second flight with a score of 161. David Sanders won the seniors bracket with a score of 150.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, which is a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament Oct. 6.
There will be summer youth camps coming up the first four weeks of June for members. This includes golf, tennis, lunch and swimming. Call the clubhouse and sign up now if you are a member.
You can join the club before May 31 and avoid the normal $2,500 initiation fee.
The Salute to Industry Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 16, with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Danny Whittaker, Kevin Wells, Colby Slick, Henry Higginbothom and Ken Renfroe with a score of 7-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be June 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The James A. “Pappy” Dunn Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 4, beginning at 9 a.m. It will be a two-person scramble. Contact Fred Wilson at 256-239-6548 for more details.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Cider Ridge is under new management and there should be plenty of improvements coming to the condition of the course.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com.