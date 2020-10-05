From the Bunker: Clay wins county match-play championship

Brennan Clay won three straight holes on the back nine at Anniston Municipal on Sunday to win his first Calhoun County Tour event and the end-of-the-season match-play championship of the top 16 golfers on the Tour.
He was down one hole on No. 14 to Gary Wigington, who won the Player-of-the-Year honors for the season, and he was way off to the left with his drive while Wigington was on the fringe of the green with his drive. It looked as if Wigington was going to go up two holes with four to play.
However, Clay got his pitch up over the trees and on to the green and was able to salvage par, while Wigington missed a birdie putt. They both had pars and Wigington’s lead was one with four holes left.
Clay then parred No. 15, while Wigington bogeyed and the match was tied. Clay birdied No. 16 to take the lead by one and birdied No. 17 to put the match away.
“Finally, finally. It was a long time coming,” Clay said, “and to be able to beat the greatest player ever on the Tour was just the way I would have wanted my first win to be.
“I knew that I had to make birdie to stay in the match on 14 as I thought Twig was going to make birdie after his drive was just off the green. I made par and got lucky when he made par. I just can’t beat how it feels right now.
Earlier in the day, Clay defeated Wesley Jenkins 2 and 1, while Wigington beat Andrew Brooks 7 and 6 to set up the championship match.
“I had been playing very well all weekend until those last few holes and my short game let me down,” Wigington said.
Quarterfinals: Wigington, Clay, Brooks and the White Plains High School senior Jenkins emerged as the Final Four after the first two rounds Saturday.
All four players won their matches at hole No. 16, by a score of 3 and 2. Wigington was brilliant as he advanced with a win over Randy Lipscomb, who was playing some very good golf of his own.
“I was 3-under par, and I am two holes down. What else can I say about the way he was playing?” Lipscomb said.
Said Wigington: “I played two very good rounds today. Randy is a very good player. I just got off to a good start and just kept it up.”
Brooks defeated Chad Calvert with a strong putting performance down the stretch.
”I did not get in as much trouble as I did this morning and played much better,” Brooks said.
That put Brooks into the semifinals against Wigington. The last time they met in this tournament, Brooks defeated Wigington in the finals.
Clay defeated Clay Calkins after a grinding battle over 16 holes.
"It was another tough match," Clay said.
Jenkins jumped out to a three-hole advantage early in his match over the defending champion Jeremy McGatha only to see it disappear by the eighth hole. He survived the charge and ended up winning by three holes with two to go.
“I was just hitting my driver very well,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins jammed in a 16-foot putt for birdie on the 16th hole to put the match away. That put him in the semifinals against Clay.
Opening round: There were eight first-round matches played in the Saturday morning round in perfect fall weather at “The Hill.”
Clay opened up with a 3 and 1 win over Jonathan Pate. It was a tight match in the front nine, but Clay pulled away on the back nine and won the 17th hole to put the match away.
"We both made a lot of mistakes out there, but it was a tough match and it was good to get a win,” Clay said.
Clay advanced to play Calkins in the Saturday afternoon match. Calkins caught a break when Adrian Goolsby called in sick moments before tee time. Calkins was able to advance without having to play anyone in the morning round.
Brooks rallied to defeat Landon Straub 3 and 2 to advance. Brooks was three holes up at the turn.
“I had a couple of double bogeys in my round and was lucky to get out with a win,” said Brooks, winner of this tournament in 2014.
Calvert was the next opponent. Calvert won this event in 2017, and he had to go 18 holes to beat Caleb Bowen 1-up in a back-and-forth match. Bowen caught a tree on No. 18 and bogeyed to lose by one shot.
"I did not give myself a chance to make any putts out there,” Bowen said.
Wigington, who had a record season on the Calhoun County Tour this year, came out on fire. He bolted out to a six-hole lead after nine holes against Shawn Ledbetter and won 7 and 6.
"I have been off a couple of weeks and felt really good out there today,” said Wigington.
That moved him to the quarterfinals against Lipscomb, who won hole No. 2 to get the early lead over Chip Howell and made it stand up as he won 4 and 3.
“It was an honor to play with a legend like Chip,” Lipscomb said.
Jenkins took an early lead over fellow White Plains senior golfer Gage Miller and went on to a 3 and 2 victory.
"It was great to be playing in this tournament,” he said.
That set up a quarterfinal against McGatha, who jumped out to an early lead and coasted to a 5 and 4 victory over Matt Rogers.
“It was a lot of fun this morning playing with Matt,” McGatha said.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
On Sept. 20, Kevin Wells won first place in the dogfight with plus-5 points. Second place went to Chris Reaves with plus-4 points. Third place was a tie between Mark Gaines and Danny Whittaker at plus-1 point each.
Jerre Dingler won the Sept. 26 dogfight with plus-3 points.
Chris Reaves, Johnny Barnes, Andy Jenkins, and Kelly Rogers tied for first place in the Sept 27 dogfight, as each golfer shot plus-5 points.
The Oct. 1 nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Dalton Chandler, Chad Mullinax, C.J. Smith, and Nick Machowicz at 9-under par.
Second place went to Tanner Wells, Kevin Wells, Brett Wells,Steve Mullendore, and Jacob Barrett at 8 under.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-man Scramble will be Nov. 2. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The 2020 Cane Creek Senior Championship will be Oct. 13, 15 and 20. This is a three-day event. Cost for the event is $30 (green fees and cart fees are the players’ responsibility). You must be a current member of the Cane Creek Senior Dogfight. Sign up sheets are available.
This will be a “Modified Stableford Scoring system” tournament. Awards will be determined by the number of entries.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
The club championship will be Oct. 10-11.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
The Halloween Black Tee Challenge is set for Oct. 25 with a noon shotgun start. The two-person scramble is $80 a person and includes green fees, cart fees, lunch, range balls, prizes and mulligans. The event will be played on the Heartbreaker and Backbreaker courses.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go to the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
Matt Kenneway took first place in the Oct. 3 contest, with Randy Pugh placing second.
The finals are set for Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): The monthly senior scramble for players 50 and up will be Oct. 8.
