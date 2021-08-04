From the Bunker: Clay hangs on to win Pine Hill Invitational

The Calhoun County Tour was back in action this past weekend at Pine Hill. Brennan Clay was the story as he put together two great rounds to take a two-stroke win at 8-under-par 136.
It was not without some difficulty on the final hole Sunday, as the train got off the tracks and he made an 8. Fortunately, he had a five-shot lead going to that last hole, and that left him room to complete his second win of the year on the tour.
It was his third win in the last seven tour events and he now sits atop the points standings with a narrow lead over Ty Cole. Gadsden and the Calhoun County Championship at “The Hill” are the two remaining events left in the season points race.
Recently graduated White Plains golfer Wesley Jenkins placed second with a pair of 69s to finish at 6-under par. Gary Wigington placed third at 4-under par. He has won this event six times. Chase Hollingsworth and Chad Calvert tied for fourth place at 3-under par.
Randy Lipscomb and Jeremy McGatha came in at 2-under par.
Clay Calkins shot the low round Sunday with a 66 to win the Championship B flight by three strokes over Scott Martin. Calkins finished at 5-under par.
Hunter Carr and Chris Cox won the first flight, as both shot 148. Landon Winfrey won the second flight with a two-day total of 154.
Andy Jenkins won the third flight, Ryan Cobb took the fourth flight and Alex Whaley won the fifth flight.
Robbie Hurst shot a 144 to capture the first flight in the Senior Division. Randy Liles won the second flight with a score of 149.
Hole-in-one
Scott Martin capped off a Pine Hill Invitational final round 68 with a hole-in-one on the 170-yard No. 16 hole Sunday. He used a 5-iron to record the ace.
Baptist Campus Ministries
Baptist Campus Ministries will hold its 31st annual four-man scramble on Thursday, Sept. 30, with a shotgun start at Pine Hill Country Club. The event will cost $65 a person for 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, two mulligans, lunch and the opportunity to win some great prizes. First place is $100 a player, second place is $60 a player and third place is $40 a player. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., lunch is served at noon and they will tee off at 1:00 p.m. Call Gary Brittain at 256-435-7020 for more information.
The Rider Cup
Parker Memorial Baptist Church is inviting other churches in the area to get together a foursome or two to come play in a four-man scramble format.
The men will be teeing it up at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Cane Creek, and the Tim Rider Cup will be up for grabs. The cost is $20 for nine holes, a burger, fries and a coke from the Cane Creek Grill, cart fees and good fellowship and fun.
If you want to add a foursome from your church, contact me at 256-419-6444.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct. 21. The RMC Foundation will hold its annual tournament on Oct. 6.
The Salute to Industry golf tournament will be held Sept.16 with a noon shotgun start. Call now to register your team.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register.
The Calhoun County Championship will be held August 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 6. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. Veterans (retired and active) can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Saturday is the night for Indian Oaks’ season-long putting contests. Each Saturday night winner and runner-up qualifies for the year-end championship tournament. There are cash payouts. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
