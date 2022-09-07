From the Bunker: Clay claims player-of-the-year title

Brennan Clay finally tracked down Gary Wigington and won his first Calhoun County Golf Tour player-of-the-year title. He was at home when Tour officials rechecked the tiebreakers and determined he won the title and not Wigington.
Clay never led the season-long points race for player of the year until the last possible moment. It went down to the wire Aug. 28 at “The Hill.” Clay started the day with the lead after Saturday’s round in the Calhoun County Championship, but Wigington pulled ahead with a fast start on Sunday morning.
Wigington’s two double bogeys starting the back nine on Sunday put Clay briefly back ahead, but Wigington was able to make a couple of birdies to regain the lead. Clay’s chip for eagle on 18 hit the pin and landed a few inches away, and his tap-in tied Wigington at 4 under par for the tournament. It also tied the two golfers in the points race.
The historic tie in the points race forced officials to go back to regular-season tiebreakers. It was first determined that Wigington had the edge, but later, a recheck showed that Clay had the edge, and he was called and told he was the winner.
It was the final step in Clay’s climb to the top. He was much more consistent in 2022 — placing high in tournaments that he did not win — and he accumulated enough points to track down Wigington.
County Match Play on Oct. 1-2
The brackets for the County Match Play Championship have been set, and as usual, there are some intriguing matchups.
BUDDY MOORE BRACKET
No. 1 Brennan Clay vs. No. 16 Sawyer Edwards
No. 8 Dane Moore vs. No. 9 Gage Ledbetter
No. 5 Landon Straub vs. No. 12 Corey Ray
No. 4 Ty Cole vs. No. 13 Randy Lipscomb
CHRIS BANISTER BRACKET
No. 3 Jeremy McGatha vs. No. 14 Andrew Brooks
No. 6 Layton Bussey vs. 11 Kevin Daugherty
No. 7 Chad Calvert vs. No. 10 Mason Dennis
No. 2 Gary Wigington vs. No. 15 Clay Calkins
There will be some changes due to scheduling conflicts.
Kronospan Tournament
Kronospan is hosting the Log-a-Load for Kids charity golf tournament at Silver Lakes on Oct. 14, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. It is a four-person scramble and will have a catered lunch. Call Mark Lowe at 256-282-0780 or Jeremy Oliver at 256-282-2559 for more details and to sign up. If you wish to be a sponsor, there are sponsorship opportunities available. Just go online or contact Oliver.
This is the fifth year of this tournament sponsored by Kronospan, which is the large flooring manufacturer located between Coldwater and Lincoln.
“Our company owners believe in doing something for others and we have raised over $77,000 for the Children’s hospital,” Oliver, the tournament’s organizer, said.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
The “Big T” nine-hole scramble takes place every Thursday. Please call the clubhouse before 4:30 p.m. to get your name on the list to tee off at around 5.
The Buddy Moore Charity Classic will be Sept. 10-11. The County Match Play Championship will be played Oct. 1-2. Gary Wigington is the defending champion of the County Match Play Championship.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Effective Aug. 22, start times for the Cane Creek dogfights will change. Report time will be at 8 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m. This change is for Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday dogfights.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Sept. 12. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
The Rolling Red Tour Shootout will be held on Oct. 25, with the Rolling Red Classic slated for Oct. 26-27.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
The Red, White & Blue scramble was won by the team of Colman Messer, Tucker Pearson, Kobe Messer and Nash Messer with a score of 17 under par. Second place went to the team of Ricky Carden, Eddie Burks, Craig Duncan and Frankie Hanvey with a score of 17 under par. Third place went to the team of Mark McCaig, Rodney Grubbs, Bob McClain and Bill McPherson with a score of 15 under par.
The team of Marcus King, Heath Waldrop, Greg Rainey and Andrew Folsom won the second flight with a score of 11 under par. The team of Josh Reynolds, Bart Smith, Lee Clark and Wimberly Scarbrough placed second at 11 under par. Third place went to the team of Tim Haynie, Brett Haynie, Ray Doss and Steve Perry at 11 under par.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card. The dates for the rest of the year are Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6.
The schedule has been set for the monthly senior two-man scramble events. Tournaments will be held Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13.
The Alabama Senior Amateur Tour comes to Silver Lakes on Sept. 10.