From the Bunker: Clay claims player-of-the-year title

Photo by Trent Penny

Brennan Clay finally tracked down Gary Wigington and won his first Calhoun County Golf Tour player-of-the-year title. He was at home when Tour officials rechecked the tiebreakers and determined he won the title and not Wigington.

Clay never led the season-long points race for player of the year until the last possible moment. It went down to the wire Aug. 28 at “The Hill.” Clay started the day with the lead after Saturday’s round in the Calhoun County Championship, but Wigington pulled ahead with a fast start on Sunday morning.