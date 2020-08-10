From the Bunker: Cider Ridge won the weekend

The Cider Ridge course was in U.S. Open condition this past weekend as the club hosted its annual invitational.
The elevated greens were dried out and fast, the rough was thick, and the pen placements were challenging. The fairways were narrow and it was just a great test of golf.
There were 97 competitors who combined for 194 rounds of golf. Only nine rounds were better than par — six Saturday and three Sunday. The Championship Flight on Sunday, other than the winner Gary Wigington, averaged a score of 79.2. That is 7-over par.
It was amazing to watch his concentration as the scores were soaring around him. A lot of times if one person gets to playing bad then everybody follows the same way. That is what makes Gary so tough as he mentally approaches each shot from a fresh start and just makes very few mistakes.
You can’t beat the views from this course, and the course is so much fun for me to watch the golfers play. I have been watching golf around here for almost eight years and when they come off the course, they always say they had a bad round. This week they really meant it as the course won the battle this weekend.
Lee Shurden and his folks did a great job this weekend. Always great to be at Cider Ridge. Great hotdogs and cheeseburgers as well.
Senior scramble
The Noble Bank Two-Man Senior Scramble was held Aug. 3, and after a one-hour delay for a thunder and lightning storm, the 68 golfers got the round completed.
The team of Maddox/Irwin won Flight One with a round of 60. The teams of Hood/Dates and Howell/Mosakowski tied for second place at 62. Toland/Toland placed fourth at 64.
In Flight Two, Ray/Wilson shot 67 to edge the teams of Brown/Frederick, Winton/Drummond and D’Gomez/Johnston by one stroke. Roberson/Mackey fired a 70 to win Flight Three. Key/Connell and Whitman/Potterfield tied for second at 71. The team of Floyd/Pledger finished fourth with a round of 72.
Vince Floyd and Bruce Collins won closest-to-the-hole awards. All enjoyed a fine lunch from the Cane Creek Grille of hamburgers, hotdogs and potato salad. First-place payouts were $120.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. There is a member-only scramble Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. The RMC Foundation Scramble will be Oct. 2, and the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Classic will be Oct. 17.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Chris Reaves won the Aug. 2 dogfight with plus-7 points. Second place was a three-way tie between Benji Turley, Mark Gaines, and Roger Smith. Each had plus-6 points.
The Aug. 6 afternoon nine-hole scramble was won by the team of Caleb McKinney, Andy Jenkins, Blake Gilmore, and C.J. Smith in a chip-off over the team of Nick Hubbard, Chad Mullinax, Kevin Wells, and Rodney Ford at 10-under par.
The Calhoun County Championship will be Aug. 29-30. The Buddy Moore will be Sept. 12-13.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8 a.m. and a tee time of 8:30 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next Noble Bank Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Sept. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages, and 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card race on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Senior two-man scrambles will be Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. They are all 9 a.m. shotgun starts.
The First Fight Like Fletcher Golf Classic will be Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The 2020 membership card is on sale and it features discounts on green fees, merchandise and dining at all the Robert Trent Jones locations.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Bob Bradley, Rusty Akin, Harold Jeter and Bill Banks won Flights 1, 2 ,3 and 4, respectively, in the Aug. 3 tournament at Pine Tree Country Club in Irondale. The next tournament will be Aug. 17 at RTJ Oxmoor Valley with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The golfers will be at Oak Mountain on Aug. 24 for a 9 a.m. shotgun start and at Gadsden Country Club on Aug. 31 for a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
A qualifier will be Aug. 20 for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Craft Beer Championship. Registration will be at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start beginning at 8:30.
The RTJ trail has partnered with local Alabama Breweries to present the ultimate combination of golf and beer. Ten qualifying tournaments will be held at Trail sites in July and August. The top two teams from each tournament will advance to the RTJ Craft Beer Tournament Championship at Ross Bridge on Aug. 29 to compete for the grand prize — a three-day, two-night trip on the RTJ Golf Trail for each member of the winning team.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7.
The ever-popular Saturday Night Putting Contest is being held each week. The entry fee is $11, and the competition begins at 7 p.m. Social distancing rules will be in effect and there will be cash payouts each week. The top two each week will qualify for the year-end championships and year-end cash payout. One dollar is taken out of each weekly fee to go into the year-end pot. The lounge opens at 5 p.m.
The Links at Briarmeade (256-492-1150): There is a senior two-man scramble (50 and over) on Aug. 13, beginning at 9 a.m. There is the Brian Pitts Memorial Classic on Aug. 29. It is a two-man scramble. Pitts graduated from Glencoe High School in 2010 and passed away in recent years.
