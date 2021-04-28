From the Bunker: Cider Ridge next up on Calhoun County Tour

The Calhoun County Golf Tour returns to Cider Ridge this weekend and it remains to be seen if anybody can break through the Gary Wigington-Ty Cole dominance, as both men have won 20 career titles on the tour. The usual story centers around the two being right there at the top of the standings headed down the final nine holes on the final day.
Cole has won this event twice as has Wigington. Jeremy McGatha has also won this tournament twice — in 2008 and 2010.
Brennan Clay, Logan Archer, Dalton Chandler and Randy Lipscomb are others that have won events over the past few years and are possible threats to take the title this week.
Congratulations
Congrats to White Plains golfer Kenny Okins, who won the Class 4A, Section 3 high school golf tournament with a round of 1-under par.
Hole-in-one
Cam Hurst, 13, made his first hole-in-one on No. 16 at Pine Hill with a 7-iron from 134 yds. He was playing with Robbie Hurst, Susan Hurst and Holly Hurst.
ERA King Realty
The annual ERA King UCP Charity Golf Tournament will be held May 7, at The Anniston Country Club, with registration at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds benefit the East Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy organization located in our community.
Piedmont High School golf
On Friday, June 4, at 2 p.m., the Piedmont High School golf team will host a three-man scramble benefit tournament at Pine Hill Country Club. All proceeds go to the Piedmont High School golf teams. The entry fee is $60 a person and includes green fee, cart fee, lunch and cash prizes to the winning teams. There are hole sponsors available as well that will include mentions on the golf and school Facebook pages. All checks should be made payable to Piedmont High School and sent to the school at 750 Tom Bible Memorial Highway, Piedmont, AL, 36272 in c/o Horace Bramblett.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday. The Wilfred Galbraith Invitational (a 54-hole event) will be held June 4-6. The Sunny King Charity Classic will be held Sept. 24-26, a change from its usual time slot in early July. The Martha Vandervoort Memorial tournament will be hosted by ACC on Oct 21. The RMC Foundation will hold their annual tournament Oct. 6.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. The Calhoun County Championship will be held Aug. 28-29. “The Buddy Moore” Charity Classic two-man scramble will be held Sept. 11-12. The County Match Play Championship will be held Oct. 2-3.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day.
The Thursday afternoon nine-hole scramble will start at 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 p.m. to register. Last Thursday’s afternoon scramble was won by the team of Ott Chandler, Danny Whittaker, Roger Smith and Brody Smith in a chip-off against the team of Caleb McKinney, Colby Slick and Andy Jenkins with scores of 6-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20. Dogfights are taking place on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with registration time at 8:30 a.m., and a tee time of 9 a.m. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grill.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be May 3. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
The Cane Creek Golf Course Championship will be held May 22-23.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge was listed as one of the top courses in Alabama in a recent Golfers’ Choice magazine. The Oxford City Championship will be played May 1-2.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
The Pine Hill Country Club Invitational will be held July 31-Aug.1.
Wellborn High School will be hosting a fundraiser golf tournament Friday, June 18, beginning at 8 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You need to have a current RTJ Trail Card for this deal. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart. 2021 Trail Cards are $35
The RTJ Silver Lakes Championship will be May 15-16.
This month’s senior event will take place on May 18 at 9 a.m.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
Contact Anniston Star golf writer Brant Locklier at lock0718@yahoo.com