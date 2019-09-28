If you have not been to Cider Ridge lately, the course is as beautiful as ever, and the leaves are about to change. This will make for spectacular viewing as you head around the 18 holes over the next couple of months.
I ran into an employee shaving in the clubhouse locker room this week, and he was talking about how proud he was of the course and how they worked hard to keep it as beautiful as it is. He was so full of energy, and he left before I could get his name, but it just shows you what kind of employees that they have out there. That is the reason it is voted one of the top 5 courses in Alabama.
They also have a program called Troon awards that rewards you with points for rounds of golf, equipment purchases and merchandise purchased in the golf shop. The benefits are that you can earn free rounds of golf at Troon golf courses, discounts on golf and merchandise and a one year subscription to Golf Week.
The course is ready. Get out there and join the fun.
The Buddy Moore
The final numbers are in on the Buddy Moore Charity Golf Tournament. The 2019 tourney played at “The Hill” raised $23,000 that was distributed to needy and special needs children in the community.
"Everyone associated with this event is humbled and blown away with the kindness of so many people," Matt Rogers said. "This was the 11th year and after somewhat of a slow beginning we have been able to donate $133,000 over the years. As always, 100 percent of the proceeds are distributed!"
As Buddy would always say, ”May the Good Lord take a likin to ya.”
Welcome to Anniston
A special welcome to the area to my last golf partner, which was unfortunate for him, I might add. Gary Cornelius is a good golfer and had to carry me around during the Parker Memorial scramble. He is the associate pastor and young adults and family ministry at Parker Memorial.
His son is a golfer, currently at Troy University. His better half, Julie, is the senior adult director at Parker and both are a flurry of activity. Gary is also the team chaplain for Oxford football. They just moved here from Mobile, and hopefully, I can get in another round or two with Gary soon.
Hole-in-one: Steve Templeton aced the par-3, 140-yard, No. 14 hole at Pine Hill on Sept. 23. He was playing with Ralph Carter and David Curvin.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The RMC Foundation Golf Tournament will be Oct. 2, and The Martha Vandervoort Memorial Tournament will be Oct. 10.
There is a membership drive taking place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Call for more details.
Oktoberfest will take place for club members Oct. 4 and Oct. 5.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only. That rate is just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart. The Thursday nine-hole scramble tee time is 5 p.m. Call the clubhouse by 4:30 to get in on the action. The fee is $12 for non-members and $7 for members
Tyler Dopson won last Sunday’s dogfight with a score of plus five points. Second place went to Danny Whittaker with a score of plus four points. Nick Pollard was third with a score of plus one point. Fourth place went to Steve Mullendore with a score of even.
The Thursday afternoon scramble was won by the team of Will Brown, Randy Jones, David Hill, and Steve Mullendore in a three way chip-off with 5-under par.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): The unlimited-play deal continues to be a great bargain. You can play all day, every day, for a low price of $34. An 18-hole round with cart is just $28.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with registration times at 8 a.m. with a tee time of 8:30..
The next Fort McClellan Credit Union senior two-man scramble tournament will be Oct. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. It has cash payouts. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m. There are four flights.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
Chris Randall won the recent Club Match play tournament as he edged Dr. James Thomas 2-up.
The club championship will be Sept. 28-29.
There will be a member-guest scramble tournament Oct.12, at 9 a.m. On Dec. 7, the 12th annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic will be held.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
It is Ladies Day every Thursday and green fees are free with a 2019 Trail Card. Twilight rates start at 2:30 p.m. and Super Twilight rates start each day at 4 p.m.
The monthly two-man senior scramble will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 15. On Oct. 27 the Halloween Black Tee Challenge will be held.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Tommy Truss took first place in the first flight in Monday’s tournament at Oak Mountain. Scott Brasher was second and Kim Carlisle finished third. Steve Mann won the second flight. Ray Brown and Steve Mitchell were second and third. Henry Higginbotham took the third flight. Jeff Benedict was second and Rodney Martin was third. Bill Banks and Fred Phillips tied for first place in the fourth flight.
The guys will be at Timberline on Sept. 30 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
I spent some time out there last week and got to meet Amber, who was manning the front desk, and she pointed out that once you pay for 18 holes you can play the rest of the day for just an additional $7. That is a deal worth checking out.
Jimmy Beason won the Friday night putting contest and Dylan Pugh was second.
Ronnie Cofield won the Sept. 21 dogfight with plus-7 points. Starling Ridgeway was second plus-3 points.
