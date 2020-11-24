From the Bunker: Cider Ridge has a new face

Brian Woods is the new golf course superintendent at Cider Ridge, according to their Facebook page.
He is leading the agronomy operations and turf care staff at Cider Ridge. He's a graduate of the Penn State University turfgrass management program and has built his pedigree at many fine properties including Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., and Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
He most recently served as the golf course superintendent at Tiburón Golf Club, a 36-hole, Troon-managed facility in Naples, Fla. He has been a part of many PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and USGA golf tournaments and strives to consistently provide championship level course conditions. He’s an avid outdoorsman and enjoys playing golf, fishing and hiking in his spare time. Brian and his wife, Katya, recently relocated to the Oxford area.
It is going to be fun to see what he does with the already beautiful course at Cider Ridge.
Hole-in-one
David Medders had his first ace this past week at Pine Hill.
It was on the par-4, 248-yard No. 8 hole. Witnesses were Jim Landers, Nick Burkhardt and Lamar Chapman.
Toys for Kids
It is that time of the year for the annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic at Pine Hill Country Club. It will be Dec. 5, and golfers bring unwrapped toys for kids as part of their $55 entry fee. Tee time is 9 a.m.
They will also be raffling off a Christmas quilt. This quilt is handmade and was donated by Peg Purdue. You can buy tickets for $5 at the pro shop. The drawing will be Dec. 5.
The format is a four-person blind draw scramble (A-B-C-D). There will also be a breakfast served at The 19th Hole restaurant located in the clubhouse.
Course news
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
The Club is offering 120-day trial memberships between now and Dec. 31. Call the club to find out more details.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 for all day during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart.
There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf, including the cart.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Dogfights are taking place Tuesday, Thursday and most Saturdays, with registration times at 8:30 a.m. and a tee time of 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. You are invited to join fellow seniors and enjoy a round of golf and a great meal from The Cane Creek Grille.
The next City of Anniston Senior Two-Man Scramble will be Dec. 7. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart and lunch. Tee time is 9 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 8:30 a.m.
There are four flights, possibly five, if enough players sign up. There are cash payouts and ages 59 and under play off the white tees, ages 60-69 play off the gold tees and 70 and over play off the red tees.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Cider Ridge offers special rates for military, police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. Kids play free after 3 p.m. with a paying adult.
You can save on golf at Cider Ridge Golf Club with The Alabama Honours Card. Card-holders can get 15 percent off their golf fees at check in, 25 percent off Troon Card rates on the day of their birthday, 10 percent off merchandise at participating golf shops, 10 percent off at participating golf course restaurants and 25 percent off club rental fees. Card-holders get other privileges as well.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble at 11 a.m. each Thursday. Registration is at 10:30 a.m.
A senior two-man scramble will be Dec. 21 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
The team of Carter/Curvin won the scramble last week with a round of 62. The teams of Minter/Toland and Maddox/Irwin were next with scores of 65. The First Flight went to the team of Anderson/Turner, which shot 68. They won the tie-breaker over the teams of Thomas/Gziguhn and Brown/Waddell, who also shot 68.
The team of Robertson/Mulkey won a tiebreaker over Grubbs/Gable and Fincher/Mozakowski to win the Second Flight. They all shot 70.
The Third Flight was settled by a tiebreaker as the team of Bush/Marshall edged out Medders/Landers and Stillwell/Wildman. They came in with rounds of 73.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): The first Tuesday of each month you can play golf at Silver Lakes for no green fees. You have to have a current RTJ Trail Card. The cart fee will be $20 if you take a cart.
The annual Bring Your Buddy Scramble will take place Dec. 5 and 6. Make your reservations now.
Senior players looking for a chance to challenge their game on a variety of courses should consider getting in the game with the Southeastern Seniors Golf Association. The SSGA, open to players 50 and older, plays weekly — usually Monday — on public and private courses throughout the state. Benny Foster sets up the schedule in the northern part of the state. Call 256-613-9696 for more information.
Indian Oaks Golf Club (256-820-4030): Indian Oaks has a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.
Every Tuesday and Thursday there will be a scramble at 9 a.m.
Course rates are $20 for 18 holes and a cart on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is $15 for 18 holes and a cart on Wednesday. On Saturday and Sunday, the rate is $25 for 18 holes and a cart.
