From the Bunker: Chandler wins Tough Man Tournament

Golfers always like to figure out ways to make the golf course easier. They have tournaments with bigger holes, tee boxes closer to the hole, scrambles that allow four shots to get one good shot, mulligans and on and on. How about a tournament where there is no scramble format, you play off the back tees and the pin placements are put in the toughest spots on each green? They did just that last week at Cider Ridge, and the weather cooperated with blustery and cold winds.
It was called the Tough Man Tournament. Dalton Chandler emerged as the winner with a round of 79. He won on a tie-breaker over Layton Bussey, who also carded a 79.
Clayton Owens won the First Flight with a score of 90. Ana Perez Altuna and Heath Hammond tied for second with a score of 91. Jimbo Phillips shot a 97 to win the Second Flight in a tie-breaker over John Grubbs. Corey Gardner won the Third Flight with a score of 108. Eddie Burks and Nate Williams were right behind him with scores of 110.
Pine Hill Senior Scramble
The team of R. Hurst/M. King fired a 64 to win the latest Pine Hill senior scramble. D. Robertson/Whitley placed second with a round of 65. Tomlin/Toland placed third with a score of 66. The team of Anderson/H. Turner shot a 69 to win the Second Flight in a tie-breaker over the teams of J. Wood/K. Johnson and K. Haywood/B. Drummond. The team of D. Slick/Twilley won a three-way tie-breaker to win the Third Flight with a round of 73 over the teams of Thrower/Smith and Ackers/W. Boyd.
The annual Toys for Kids Golf Classic out at Pine Hill will be held Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. The event centers around the Christmas spirit and the donation of toys to kids for Christmas. The event seems to just keep growing and growing as Pine Hill Country Club owner Cory Etter does a remarkable job putting this event together.
The golf event is a four-man scramble with a $65 entry fee per player plus an unwrapped toy. This leads to a huge pile of toys under and around the Christmas tree in the clubhouse.
The proceeds benefit underprivileged children in the Calhoun County School System and H.E.A.R.T.S foundation in Cleburne County. Sign up to play or be a sponsor.
Anniston Country Club (256-237-8412): There is a dogfight every Saturday and Sunday.
Anniston Municipal, “The Hill” (256-231-7631): A round of golf, if you walk, is only $10 during the week and $12 on weekends. Add $14 for 18 holes if you want a cart. There is a special rate in place on Mondays and Tuesdays only — just $18 for all-day golf.
Cane Creek Golf Course (256-820-9174): There is a special rate in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday as you can play 18 holes for just $20.
Report time for the Cane Creek dogfights is 9 a.m., with a tee time of 9:30 a.m.
The next City of Anniston senior two-man scramble will be held Dec. 5. The cost is $31 and covers green fees, cart rental and lunch. Tee time is 10 a.m. You must be over 50 years old, and check-in time is 9:30 a.m.
Cider Ridge Country Club (256-831-7222): Veterans — retired and active — can play for just $20 plus tax on the last Tuesday of each month. There is a monthly senior two-person scramble using tee times on the fourth Monday of each month. The cost is $35 a player and includes golf, cart and prizes.
Pine Hill Country Club (256-237-2633): There are several dogfights each week at Pine Hill. They are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Parking Lot Gang hosts a scramble each Thursday at 11 a.m.
Silver Lakes (256-892-3268): There is a two-man senior scramble the third Tuesday of each month. The last tournament for this year will be held Dec. 13.
There are free green fees on the first Tuesday of each month when you bring in your 2022 Trail Card.