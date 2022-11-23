 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

From the Bunker: Chandler wins Tough Man Tournament

Local golf teaser
Photo by Trent Penny

Golfers always like to figure out ways to make the golf course easier. They have tournaments with bigger holes, tee boxes closer to the hole, scrambles that allow four shots to get one good shot, mulligans and on and on. How about a tournament where there is no scramble format, you play off the back tees and the pin placements are put in the toughest spots on each green? They did just that last week at Cider Ridge, and the weather cooperated with blustery and cold winds.

It was called the Tough Man Tournament. Dalton Chandler emerged as the winner with a round of 79. He won on a tie-breaker over Layton Bussey, who also carded a 79.